    IBA   US4564631087

INDUSTRIAS BACHOCO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(IBA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/18 04:00:02 pm EDT
45.49 USD   -0.72%
Industrias Bachoco B de C : BACHOCO ANNOUNCES FIIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNIINGS CALL

04/18/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
BACHOCO ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022

EARNINGS CALL

Celaya, Gto., Mexico, - April 18th, 2022

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: IBA; BMV: BACHOCO) Mexico's leading producer and processor of poultry and other food products, announced today that it will host its first quarter 2022 earnings call on Friday, April 29th, 2022 at 11:00 am Central Time (12:00 pm ET). The call will be conducted by Rodolfo Ramos, Bachoco's CEO.

Bachoco's first quarter 2022 results will be issued on Friday , April 29th, 2022 before the opening of the market.

To participate in the earnings call, please dial:

Toll free in the U.S.: 866 374 5140

Toll free in Mexico: 1 866 779 1760

Toll Local Mexico: 52 55 6722 5258

Toll in the Brazil: 800 761 0711

Confirmation Number: 80961847#

To access the event online: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=323791AF-2BBB-4FA1-B1FD-2C5920289323&LangLocaleID=1033

Contact Information

maria.jaquez@bachoco.net

andrea.guerrero@bachoco.net

+52(461)618 3555

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of Bachoco and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline,"

"should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. Bachoco is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This release is not an offer to sell securities in the United States of America, in Mexico or in any other jurisdiction.

Bachoco's securities may not be publicly offered or sold in the United States or Mexico absent of registration or an available exemption of registration.

Disclaimer

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 21:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
