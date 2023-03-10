Advanced search
    IBA   US4564631087

INDUSTRIAS BACHOCO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(IBA)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59:40 2023-03-10 pm EST
59.58 USD   +10.73%
05:25pBachoco Announces Purchase of Block of Shares
BU
02/22JPMorgan Downgrades Industrias Bachoco to Neutral From Overweight, Price Target is $56
MT
02/10Transcript : Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2023
CI
Industrias Bachoco B de C : BACHOCO ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF BLOCK OF SHARES - Form 6-K

03/10/2023 | 05:26pm EST
BACHOCO ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF BLOCK OF SHARES

Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico, - March 10, 2023 Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. ("Bachoco") (NYSE: IBA; BMV: BACHOCO). A leader in the production and commercialization of poultry products and other food products in Mexico, announces that it has been informed by Edificio del Noroeste, S.A. de C.V., a vehicle in which current shareholders of the Robinson Bours Family participate, that said vehicle acquired today, on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., S.A.B. de C.V., through transactions individually executed with Grupo Bursátil Mexicano, S.A. de C.V., Casa de Bolsa, in its capacity as intermediary, shares that, in the aggregate, represent 8.0% of Bachoco's capital stock.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION. Industrias Bachoco is a leader in the poultry industry in Mexico and one of the largest poultry companies in the world. The Company was founded in 1952, and began trading on the Mexican Stock Exchange and the New York Exchange in 1997. Corporate offices are located in Celaya, Mexico. Bachoco is vertically integrated; its main business lines are: chicken, eggs, balanced feed, pork, among other products. It has more than 1,000 facilities organized into 9 production complexes and 80 distribution centers in Mexico and a production complex in the United States. It currently generates more than 32,000 direct jobs. Bachoco has the following ratings: "AAA (MEX)", the highest rating assigned by Fitch México, S.A. de C.V.; and "HR AAA", which means that the Issuer or the Issue is of the highest credit quality and was granted by HR Ratings de México, S.A. de C.V.

DISCLAIMER. The document contains information that could be deemed forward-looking statements regarding expected future events and results of the Company. The statements reflect management's current beliefs based on currently available information and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on our estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Annual Information form, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. These risks and uncertainties include risks associated with ownership in the poultry industry, competition for investments in the poultry industry, shareholder liability, government regulation, and environmental matters. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 22:25:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
