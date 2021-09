Industrias Bachoco B de C : Bachoco Announces the General Ordinary Meeting

Information relating to each of the items on the Agenda

INDUSTRIAS BACHOCO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

GENERAL ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

SEPTEMBER 22, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________

AGENDA AND RELATED INFORMATION

APPOINTMENT, OR AS APPROPRIATE, RATIFICATION OF THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND SECRETARY. RESOLUTIONS IN THIS REGARD.

PROPOSALS:

RATIFICATION OF THE CURRENT MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS. THE REPLACEMENT OF THE SECRETARY OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL BE INTEGRATED AS FOLLOWS:

DIRECTORS: ALTERNATES: Francisco Javier R. Bours Castelo (Chairman) José Eduardo Robinson Bours Castelo José Gerardo Robinson Bours Castelo José Eduardo Robinson Bours Castelo Jesús Enrique Robinson Bours Muñoz Guillermo Pineda Cruz Jesús Rodolfo Robinson Bours Muñoz Guillermo Pineda Cruz Juan Salvador Robinson Bours Martínez Gustavo Luders Becerril Ricardo Aguirre Borboa Gustavo Luders Becerril Octavio Robinson Bours José Francisco Bours Griffith Arturo Bours Griffith José Francisco Bours Griffith INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: Guillermo Ochoa Maciel Humberto Schwarzbeck Noriega Avelino Fernández Salido. David Gastélum Cázares

SECRETARY OF THE BOARD: DANIEL ALBERTO SALAZAR FERRER

SEE ATTACHED RESUME OF THE MEMBERS AND SECRETARY OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

APPOINTMENT OF SPECIAL DELEGATES OF THE COMPANY TO FORMALIZE THE RESOLUTIONS OF THE MEETING. RESOLUTIONS IN THIS REGARD.

PROPOSAL TO APPOINT DANIEL ALBERTO SALAZAR FERRER AS DELEGATE OF THE COMPANY TO ATTEND GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETINGS OF THE COMPANY'S SUBSIDIARIES, AND APPOINT DANIEL ALBERTO SALAZAR FERRER, AS DELEGATE OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING TO FORMALIZE THE RESOLUTIONS OF THE MEETING.