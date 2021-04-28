Industrias Bachoco B de C : Informe Anual 2020

________________Bachoco

BACHOCO'S PROFILE

Industrias Bachoco is leader in the Mexican poultry

industry and one of the ten largest poultry producers globally. " "

The Company was founded in 1952 and became a public company in 1997, via a public offering of shares on the Mexican and the New York stock exchanges.

Bachoco is a vertically-integrated company with operations in Mexico and the US with its headquarters located in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico. Its main business lines are: chicken, table eggs, balanced feed, pork, and further process products of beef and turkey.

Bachoco owns and manages more than a thousand farms, 9 processing plants, 9 further processing plants, 22 feed mills, 22 hatcheries, and more than 80 distribution centers. At the date of this report The Company employs more than 29,000 people.

Currently the Company is rated AAA (MEX), the highest rating awarded by Fitch Mexico, and HR AAA which signals that the Company and their bonds both have the highest credit quality by HR Ratings de Mexico S.A. de C.V.

