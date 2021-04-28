Log in
    IBA

INDUSTRIAS BACHOCO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(IBA)
  Report
Industrias Bachoco B de C : Informe Anual 2020

04/28/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
INDEX

Highlights

06

Highlights

22

to Investors

Message to

08

Board of Directors 24

Shareholders

12

Senior

26

CEO's Letter

Management Team

Report from the

15

Social

28

Board of Directors

Responsibility

Audit and Corporate

16

Growing

32

Practices Committee

together everyday

Report from the Audit

16

Consolidated

34

and Corporate

Financial

Practices Committee

Statements

________________Annual Report 2020

4

________________Bachoco

BACHOCO'S PROFILE

Industrias Bachoco is leader in the Mexican poultry

industry and one of the ten largest poultry

producers globally.

"

"

The Company was founded in 1952 and became a public company in 1997, via a public offering of shares on the Mexican and the New York stock exchanges.

Bachoco is a vertically-integrated company with operations in Mexico and the US with its headquarters located in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico. Its main business lines are: chicken, table eggs, balanced feed, pork, and further process products of beef and turkey.

Bachoco owns and manages more than a thousand farms, 9 processing plants, 9 further processing plants, 22 feed mills, 22 hatcheries, and more than 80 distribution centers. At the date of this report The Company employs more than 29,000 people.

Currently the Company is rated AAA (MEX), the highest rating awarded by Fitch Mexico, and HR AAA which signals that the Company and their bonds both have the highest credit quality by HR Ratings de Mexico S.A. de C.V.

5

________________Annual Report 2020

NET SALES

Chicken

Egg

Balance feed

Others

83%

6%

5%

6%

SALES BY GEOGRAPHY

Mexico

United States

72%

28%

EMPLOYEES

2020

2019

2018

29,780

28,218

27,597

________________Bachoco

OPERATING DATA

U.S. Dollar1

December 31

2020

2020

2019

2018

In millions pesos

Net sales

$ 3,448.2

68,792.0

61,655.2

61,052.1

Gross proﬁt

555.6

11,084.4

10,097.9

9,629.7

Operating income

215.6

4,301.5

3,976.5

3,708.0

EBITDA Result

302.6

6,036.7

5,263.0

4,993.1

Net income

$ 199.1

3,972.1

3,232.8

3,361.6

EPS in pesos

0.33

6.56

5.37

5.58

Earnings per ADR en pesos

3.95

78.74

64.40

67.00

Gross margin

16.1%

16.1%

16.4%

15.8%

Operating margin

6.3%

6.3%

6.4%

6.1%

EBITDA margin

8.8%

8.8%

8.5%

8.2%

Net margin

5.8%

5.8%

5.2%

5.5%

1 One dollar equal to $19.95 pesos

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL DATA

U.S. Dollar1

December 31

2020

2020

2019

2018

In millions pesos

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,931.1

58,475.0

55,702.5

52,865.6

Cash and cash equivalents

964.5

19,242.3

19,182.7

18,458.5

Inventories

285.1

5,688.3

4,710.2

4,575.6

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

729.2

14,548.2

15,442.2

14,699.9

Notes payable to banks

53.0

1,057.6

3,440.4

3,492.8

Accounts payable

288.4

5,753.1

5,158.8

5,196.3

Long-term debt

73.2

1,460.4

1,488.2

1,544.8

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS´ EQUITY

$

2,201.8

43,926.8

40,260.3

38,165.7

Capital stock

58.9

1,174.4

1,174.4

1,174.4

Retained earnings

1,985.4

39,607.8

36,424.4

34,792.3

1 One dollar equal to $19.95 pesos

6

7

MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS

"In an effort to support Mexican families, we developed a program called "Apoyo de Corazón", in which

we donated more than 858,000 kilos of chicken in coordination with public and private institutions, benefiting more than 3.5 million people across Mexico.

________________Bachoco

"

Dear Shareholders of Industrias Bachoco:

2020

In 2020, with the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the world faced an unprecedent

Report

situation which resulted in major human losses and lockdown measures across the

Annual

globe. Affecting social and macroeconomic dynamics in matter of no time.

Global economies were negatively impacted and Mexico was no exemption. In 2020,

________________

essential sector, we played our part by reinforcing our commitment and presence with

Mexico GDP decreased 8.2%, which historically was the second lowest level since 1932.

This required for industries to raise to the challenge and in Bachoco, as part of an

our consumers and society.

8

Also, through our program "Caldito de apoyo" we delivered chicken soup to people outside main hospitals in Mexico City, Morelos, Puebla, Nuevo Leon and Tabasco. With this initiative we were able to deliver more than 93,000 chicken soup plates for those who were struggling the most.

Our commitment and contribution to our society was recognizedbyMERCO.In2020,Bachocowasplacednumber 16 on the top 50 companies with the best reputation in Mexico and ranked in the 21st place of MERCO's top 100 companies with best Social Responsibility and Corporate Governance.

Despite the challenges and uncertainty faced the last year, we continued generating and looking for both efficiency and growth opportunities. During 2020 we announced the integration of Sonora Agropecuaria (SASA) to the Bachoco family. This investment gives us the opportunity to participate in the processed pork segment as well as in the export market. We are certain that this will be an additive integration to our portfolio.

By being focus on the things we can control and by strengthening our relationship with our customers, we managed to have a good reading of changes in demand in our markets and to quickly adapt to it. As a result, for the full year of 2020, our sales totaled $68,792.0 million which is 11.6% higher than the total sales reported in the equivalent period of 2019.

9

Disclaimer

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 21:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ