Industrias Bachoco B de C : Informe Anual 2020

Industrias Bachoco is leader in the Mexican poultry
industry and one of the ten largest poultry
producers globally.
The Company was founded in 1952 and became a public company in 1997, via a public offering of shares on the Mexican and the New York stock exchanges.
Bachoco is a vertically-integrated company with operations in Mexico and the US with its headquarters located in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico. Its main business lines are: chicken, table eggs, balanced feed, pork, and further process products of beef and turkey.
Bachoco owns and manages more than a thousand farms, 9 processing plants, 9 further processing plants, 22 feed mills, 22 hatcheries, and more than 80 distribution centers. At the date of this report The Company employs more than 29,000 people.
Currently the Company is rated AAA (MEX), the highest rating awarded by Fitch Mexico, and HR AAA which signals that the Company and their bonds both have the highest credit quality by HR Ratings de Mexico S.A. de C.V.
NET SALES
Chicken
Egg
Balance feed
Others
83%
6%
5%
6%
SALES BY GEOGRAPHY
Mexico
United States
72%
28%
EMPLOYEES
2020
2019
2018
29,780
28,218
27,597
OPERATING DATA
U.S. Dollar1
December 31
2020
2020
2019
2018
In millions pesos
Net sales
$ 3,448.2
68,792.0
61,655.2
61,052.1
Gross proﬁt
555.6
11,084.4
10,097.9
9,629.7
Operating income
215.6
4,301.5
3,976.5
3,708.0
EBITDA Result
302.6
6,036.7
5,263.0
4,993.1
Net income
$ 199.1
3,972.1
3,232.8
3,361.6
EPS in pesos
0.33
6.56
5.37
5.58
Earnings per ADR en pesos
3.95
78.74
64.40
67.00
Gross margin
16.1%
16.1%
16.4%
15.8%
Operating margin
6.3%
6.3%
6.4%
6.1%
EBITDA margin
8.8%
8.8%
8.5%
8.2%
Net margin
5.8%
5.8%
5.2%
5.5%
1 One dollar equal to $19.95 pesos
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL DATA
U.S. Dollar1
December 31
2020
2020
2019
2018
In millions pesos
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,931.1
58,475.0
55,702.5
52,865.6
Cash and cash equivalents
964.5
19,242.3
19,182.7
18,458.5
Inventories
285.1
5,688.3
4,710.2
4,575.6
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
729.2
14,548.2
15,442.2
14,699.9
Notes payable to banks
53.0
1,057.6
3,440.4
3,492.8
Accounts payable
288.4
5,753.1
5,158.8
5,196.3
Long-term debt
73.2
1,460.4
1,488.2
1,544.8
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS´ EQUITY
$
2,201.8
43,926.8
40,260.3
38,165.7
Capital stock
58.9
1,174.4
1,174.4
1,174.4
Retained earnings
1,985.4
39,607.8
36,424.4
34,792.3
1 One dollar equal to $19.95 pesos
MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS
"In an effort to support Mexican families, we developed a program called "Apoyo de Corazón", in which
we donated more than 858,000 kilos of chicken in coordination with public and private institutions, benefiting more than 3.5 million people across Mexico.
"
Dear Shareholders of Industrias Bachoco:
2020
In 2020, with the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the world faced an unprecedent
situation which resulted in major human losses and lockdown measures across the
globe. Affecting social and macroeconomic dynamics in matter of no time.
Global economies were negatively impacted and Mexico was no exemption. In 2020,
essential sector, we played our part by reinforcing our commitment and presence with
Mexico GDP decreased 8.2%, which historically was the second lowest level since 1932.
This required for industries to raise to the challenge and in Bachoco, as part of an
our consumers and society.
8
Also, through our program "Caldito de apoyo" we delivered chicken soup to people outside main hospitals in Mexico City, Morelos, Puebla, Nuevo Leon and Tabasco. With this initiative we were able to deliver more than 93,000 chicken soup plates for those who were struggling the most.
Our commitment and contribution to our society was recognizedbyMERCO.In2020,Bachocowasplacednumber 16 on the top 50 companies with the best reputation in Mexico and ranked in the 21st place of MERCO's top 100 companies with best Social Responsibility and Corporate Governance.
Despite the challenges and uncertainty faced the last year, we continued generating and looking for both efficiency and growth opportunities. During 2020 we announced the integration of Sonora Agropecuaria (SASA) to the Bachoco family. This investment gives us the opportunity to participate in the processed pork segment as well as in the export market. We are certain that this will be an additive integration to our portfolio.
By being focus on the things we can control and by strengthening our relationship with our customers, we managed to have a good reading of changes in demand in our markets and to quickly adapt to it. As a result, for the full year of 2020, our sales totaled $68,792.0 million which is 11.6% higher than the total sales reported in the equivalent period of 2019.
