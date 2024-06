Indeco SA is a Peru-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of cables, wires, electric conductors and telephone drivers, as well as in the provision of related technical services. The Company’s product portfolio comprise a variety of uncoated copper conductors, enamelled and bare wires, medium and low-voltage, as well as telecommunication and industrial cables, among others. In addition, the Company is involved in the chemical sector and it produces and distributes copper sulfates. The Company’s clients include a number of entities active in the energy, telecommunications, mining, industrial and construction sectors. As of December 31, 2011, the Company was an indirect subsidiary of the France-based company Nexans SA.