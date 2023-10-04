We are invisible!
But we are everywhere!
Industrie Chimiche Forestali S.p.A.
Investor presentation
October 2023
2
3
Industrie Chimiche Forestali
ICF is a leading player in the technical adhesive and fabric business with the mission to pursue organic expansion of its operations while acting as an aggregator of companies operating in complementary businesses exploiting the robust Free Cash Flow generation
Why invest in Industrie Chimiche Forestali
Shareholder
structure
11. A public company.The market is the dominant shareholder
22. More than 100 years of historyin the chemical industry
33. Leading player in Technical Adhesive nichewith expertise in adhesives and Technical Fabrics for the Footwear, Leather Goods, Automotive, Packaging and Upholstery sectors
44. Export oriented
55. SubstantialFree Cash Flow generation
66. Strong focus onsustainability and environmental issues
4
Industrie Chimiche Forestali: a 100-year History
ICF stops producing basic chemicals
and focuses on the upstream segment of the footwear industry
'50s
The production of
The production of special
formaldehyde as a derivative
impregnated fabrics for the
of pyroligneous begins
footwear industry starts
'30s
'20s
1918
1941
1983
The production of adhesives begins
Forestali relocates production
Establishment of the Società
Italiana Resine SIR for the
production of phenolic resins in
Sesto S. Giovanni
Industrie Chimiche
Forestali is founded and starts with the extraction of pyroligneous acid from wood
from the plant in Sesto S. Giovanni to the new plant in Marcallo con Casone in the province of Milan
1984
1987
2005
ICF completes the Business
Combination with EPS Equita PEP SPAC (then renamed ICF Group), listed on the AIM Italia exchange
ICF Group merges
into Industrie
Chimiche Forestali, now listed on the AIM Italia Exchange
Adhesives for Furniture and Marine are formulated and introduced into the business network: Durabond brand is
born.
Besides the formulation of high- quality and ease of use adhesives, already existing brands are purchased
2018
2020
2021
2023
ABC (Adhesive Based Chemicals)
begins its own activity in 2005, within
EPSEQUITA PEP SPAC
Forestali, as a company fully dedicated
ICF Group acquires
to the polyurethane adhesives industry
Industria Chimica Morel
for industrial applications
in 2021 and Tessitura
(Automotive, flexible packaging,
Langè in 2023
graphic arts)
The «Invisible Power»
5
Footwear &
Leather
Goods
Automotive
Packaging
Adhesives:
- Solvent-based
- Solvent-free
- Water-based
Technical fabrics:
- Toe-puff,counters / stiffeners
- Linings and reinforcing
Adhesives:
- Solvent-based
- Solvent-free
- Water-based
Adhesives:
- Solvent-based
- Solvent-free
- Water-based
Technical fabrics:
- Cotton fabrics for lux packaging
Counter
Toe puff
Upper
Insole
Sole Unit
Technical fabric is used in the
Technical fabric goes
Adhesive
is
used
toe puffs and counters of the
to reinforce the handle,
to glue
different
shoe. Adhesive is used to put
bottom and sides of
components
of the
together
mainly
uppers,
the bag. Adhesive is
upholstery
insoles and sole units
used to glue the linings
The layers of the headliner in a vehicle. It can be applied to light vehicles (passenger and commercial)
Adhesives are used to glue
The
layers
of films
The plastic cover of
comprising
the
package
magazines and
The pins used in the
for
various
applications
periodicals
staplers and similar
(food and non food)
objects
The
«Invisible Power»
Adhesives have a minor impact on cost of production of the final article…
…But a critical impact on the performance. A
low quality
adhesive can lead to serious issues and costs (e.g. destroyed shoes or stained car roof)
Product quality,
customized
solutions and
reliability are key
drivers to serve
clients
