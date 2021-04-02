Industrie Chimiche Forestali S p A : Investor Presentation April 2021 ( 994,17 KB )

We are invisible!
But we are everywhere!
Industrie Chimiche Forestali S.p.A.
Investor presentation
April 2021
2
3
Industrie Chimiche Forestali
ICF is a leading player in the technical adhesive and fabric business with the mission to pursue organic expansion of its operations while acting as an aggregator of companies operating in complementary businesses exploiting the robust Free Cash Flow generation
Why invest in Industrie Chimiche Forestali
|
Management
|
Equita;
|
ICF; 3.6%
|
1.9%
|
|
PEP;
|
Amundi;
|
5.6%
|
4.7%
|
11. A public company.The market is the dominant shareholder
22. More than 100 years of historyin the chemical industry
33. Leading player in Technical Adhesive nichewith
V.F. Adhesives
(First Capital);
25.0%
Other Floating; 59.3%
expertise in adhesives and technical fabrics for the
Footwear, Leather Goods, Automotive, Packaging and
Upholstery sectors
44. Export oriented
55. Substantial Free Cash Flow generation
66. Strong focus on sustainability and environmental issues
4
Industrie Chimiche Forestali: a 100-year History
|
|
|
The production of
|
|
Industrie Chimiche Forestali stops
|
The production of special
|
formaldehyde as a derivative
|
|
impregnated fabrics for the
|
of pyroligneous begins
|
|
producing basic chemicals and
|
|
footwear industry starts
|
|
|
finally focuses on the upstream
|
|
|
|
|
|
segment of the footwear industry
|
|
'20s
|
1918
|
|
'30s
|
|
1941
'50s
1983
The production of adhesives begins
Forestali relocates production from the plant in Sesto S. Giovanni to the new plant in Marcallo con Casone in the province of Milan
1984
1987
2005
The Forestali activity is enhanced
with the establishment of the
Società Italiana Resine SIR for the production of phenolic resins in Sesto S. Giovanni
ICF completes the Business Combination with EPS Equita PEP SPAC (then renamed ICF Group), listed on the AIM Italia exchange
Industrie Chimiche
Forestali is founded and starts with the extraction of pyroligneous acid from wood
ICF Group merges into
Industrie Chimiche
Forestali, now listed on the AIM Italia Exchange
Adhesives for Furniture and Boating are formulated and introduced into the business
network: Durabond brand is born.
Besides the formulation of high-quality and ease of use adhesives, already existing brands are purchased
ABC (Adhesive Based Chemicals) begins its own activity in 2005, within Forestali, as a company fully dedicated to the polyurethane adhesives industry for industrial applications (Automotive, flexible packaging, graphic arts)
The «Invisible Power»
|
|
Adhesives:
|
|
•
|
Solvent-based
|
Footwear &
|
•
|
Solvent-free
|
Leather
|
•
|
Water-based
5
|
|
Counter
|
The
|
Toe puff
|
|
Upper
|
«Invisible Power»
|
|
Insole
|
|
|
|
Sole Unit
|
|
Goods
|
Technical fabrics:
|
• Toe-puff, counters
|
/ stiffeners
|
• Linings and
|
reinforcing
Technical fabric is used in the toe puffs and counters of the shoe. Adhesive is used to put together mainly uppers, insoles and sole units
|
Technical fabric goes
|
Adhesive
|
is
|
used
|
|
to reinforce the handle,
|
to glue
|
different
|
Adhesives have a
|
bottom and sides of
|
components
|
of the
|
negligible impact
|
the bag. Adhesive is
|
upholstery
|
|
|
|
|
on cost of
|
used to glue the linings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
production of the
|
|
|
|
final article…
Automotive
|
|
Adhesives:
|
|
•
|
Solvent-based
|
|
•
|
Solvent-free
|
Packaging
|
•
|
Water-based
|
|
The layers of the headliner in a vehicle. It can be applied to light vehicles (passenger and commercial)
Adhesives are used to glue
…But a relevant
impact on the
performance. A
low quality
adhesive can lead to serious issues and costs (eg. destroyed shoes or stained car roof)
|
The
|
layers
|
of films
|
The plastic cover of
|
The pins used in the
|
comprising the package
|
magazines and
|
staplers and similar
|
for
|
various
|
applications
|
periodicals
|
objects
|
(food and non food)
|
|
Product quality,
customized
solutions and
reliability are key
drivers to serve
clients
