Industrie De Nora Spa is an Italy-based company, which operate as a provider of electrodes, coatings and complete solutions for electrochemical processes. The Company serves diversified markets, including electronics, energy, marine, corrosion prevention, bleaching chemicals, mining, pools, professional cleaning, as well as renewable energy storage and the food industry, among others. In addition, Industrie De Nora Spa also provides technologies and processes for water and wastewater treatment. The Company's product portfolio includes brine systems, filtration, seawater systems, ozone generation, anodes, cathodes, electrolyzes, trace contaminant removal solutions and marine sewage treatment, among others.