(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of September 26, 2023:

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Arrowstreet Capital initiates short position on Industrie De Nora at 0.5 percent

----------

FTSE Italy Small Cap

----------

JPMorgan Asset Management cuts short position on Esprinet to 0.84% from 0.91%

----------

WorldQuant raises short position on Unieuro to 0.7% from 0.6%

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.