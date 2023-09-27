(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of September 26, 2023:
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Arrowstreet Capital initiates short position on Industrie De Nora at 0.5 percent
FTSE Italy Small Cap
JPMorgan Asset Management cuts short position on Esprinet to 0.84% from 0.91%
WorldQuant raises short position on Unieuro to 0.7% from 0.6%
