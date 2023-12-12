(Alliance News) - Industrie De Nora Spa reported Tuesday that the company's Chief Operating Officer, Alberto Ernesto Cominelli, sold 1,500 ordinary shares.

The shares were sold at an average price per share of EUR14.0830, for a total consideration of EUR21,125.

Industrie De Nora's stock closed Tuesday down 0.5 percent at EUR14.04 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.