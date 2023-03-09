Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Industrie De Nora S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNR   IT0005186371

INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A.

(DNR)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  10:13:58 2023-03-09 am EST
19.64 EUR    0.00%
09:56aCitadel Advisors initiates short on De Nora Industries
AN
07:24aExclusive-Hydrogen firm Thyssenkrupp Nucera says IRA spurring U.S. interest
RE
03/08Citadel and WorldQuant raise short on Digital Bros.
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citadel Advisors initiates short on De Nora Industries

03/09/2023 | 09:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of March 8, 2023.

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Citadel Advisors revises short position on Banca Generali to 0.69% from 0.7%

----------

Marshall Wace raises short on FinecoBank to 0.6% from 0.54%

----------

Citadel Advisors revises short on Iveco Group to 0.7% from 0.67%

----------

Voleon Capital Management raises short on Saipem to 0.7% from 0.61%

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Citadel Advisors initiates short position on Industrie De Nora to 0.5%

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA GENERALI S.P.A. -3.82% 31.22 Delayed Quote.1.22%
FINECOBANK S.P.A. -4.03% 15.61 Delayed Quote.4.77%
FTSE MIB INDEX -0.47% 27776.42 Delayed Quote.17.74%
GENERALI -0.88% 18.635 Delayed Quote.13.21%
INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A. 0.00% 19.64 Delayed Quote.36.96%
IVECO GROUP N.V. -0.14% 9.153 Delayed Quote.65.06%
MSCI ITALY (STRD) 0.02% 298.549 Real-time Quote.14.59%
SAIPEM SPA -3.38% 1.428 End-of-day quote.26.65%
STOXX ITALY 20 (EUR) -0.40% 1262.3 Delayed Quote.18.51%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) -0.43% 125.59 Delayed Quote.17.88%
STOXX ITALY TMI (EUR) -0.47% 126.98 Delayed Quote.16.98%
All news about INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A.
09:56aCitadel Advisors initiates short on De Nora Industries
AN
07:24aExclusive-Hydrogen firm Thyssenkrupp Nucera says IRA spurring U.S. interest
RE
03/08Citadel and WorldQuant raise short on Digital Bros.
AN
02/27Industrie De Nora S P A : De Nora Industries aims for 8 GWh of installed capacity for the ..
PU
02/27Italy's De Nora bets on solar panels to boost its green ambitions
RE
02/27Italy's De Nora Targets 8 GW Solar Power Capacity by 2025
MT
02/15Italy wants new CEO at the helm of defence group Leonardo, sources say
RE
02/15Lists cautious and contrasted; on the Mib advances TIM
AN
02/14European IPO Market Picks Up After Volatility Curbed 2022 Listings -- At a Glance
DJ
02/10Citadel Advisors raises short on Iveco after accounts
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 866 M 915 M 915 M
Net income 2022 111 M 118 M 118 M
Net cash 2022 20,1 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,1x
Yield 2022 0,50%
Capitalization 3 961 M 4 185 M 4 185 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,55x
EV / Sales 2023 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 789
Free-Float 13,1%
Chart INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Industrie De Nora S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,64 €
Average target price 21,17 €
Spread / Average Target 7,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Enrico Dellachà Director
Matteo Lodrini Chief Financial Officer
Federico de Nora Chairman
Christian Urgeghe Chief Technology Officer
Alberto Ernesto Cominelli Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A.36.96%4 185
ATLAS COPCO AB1.22%54 999
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION24.63%46 518
FANUC CORPORATION22.08%33 687
SANDVIK AB16.67%25 814
INGERSOLL RAND INC.13.80%24 079