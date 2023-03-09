Citadel Advisors initiates short on De Nora Industries

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of March 8, 2023.
FTSE MIB
Citadel Advisors revises short position on Banca Generali to 0.69% from 0.7%
Marshall Wace raises short on FinecoBank to 0.6% from 0.54%
Citadel Advisors revises short on Iveco Group to 0.7% from 0.67%
Voleon Capital Management raises short on Saipem to 0.7% from 0.61%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Citadel Advisors initiates short position on Industrie De Nora to 0.5%
By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter
