Citadel Advisors initiates short on De Nora Industries

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of March 8, 2023.

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Citadel Advisors revises short position on Banca Generali to 0.69% from 0.7%

----------

Marshall Wace raises short on FinecoBank to 0.6% from 0.54%

----------

Citadel Advisors revises short on Iveco Group to 0.7% from 0.67%

----------

Voleon Capital Management raises short on Saipem to 0.7% from 0.61%

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Citadel Advisors initiates short position on Industrie De Nora to 0.5%

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.