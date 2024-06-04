(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of June 3, 2024:
----------
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
----------
Citadel Securities Gcs (Ireland) has a net short position on Ariston Holding of 0.50 percent
----------
Citadel Advisors cuts short on Industrie De Nora to 0.59% from 0.61%
----------
By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter
Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.