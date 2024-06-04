(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of June 3, 2024:

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Citadel Securities Gcs (Ireland) has a net short position on Ariston Holding of 0.50 percent

Citadel Advisors cuts short on Industrie De Nora to 0.59% from 0.61%

