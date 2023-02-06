De Nora Buys Site in JV With Snam to Produce Electrolyzers

By Christian Moess Laursen

Industrie de Nora SpA said Monday that it has bought an industrial area in northern Italy in a joint venture with Snam SpA to build an electrolyzer-production site.

The Italian electrochemical company said the factory will have a capacity of up to 2 gigawatt and will produce electrolyzers for the generation of green hydrogen. Industrie de Nora said the site is in the area where a construction of a gigafactory is scheduled to start in the second half of 2023, subject to completion of the permitting process.

The facility will take up around 25,000 square meters and will be constructed in a disused industrial area east of Milan, the company said.

No financial details were disclosed by De Nora.

