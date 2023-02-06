Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Industrie De Nora S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNR   IT0005186371

INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A.

(DNR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35:45 2023-02-06 am EST
16.61 EUR   +0.18%
11:26aDe Nora Buys Site in JV With Snam to Produce Electrolyzers
DJ
02/03Handbags down after services data; London in green
AN
02/03European stock exchanges down; wait for services activity data
AN
Summary 
Summary

De Nora Buys Site in JV With Snam to Produce Electrolyzers

02/06/2023 | 11:26am EST
By Christian Moess Laursen


Industrie de Nora SpA said Monday that it has bought an industrial area in northern Italy in a joint venture with Snam SpA to build an electrolyzer-production site.

The Italian electrochemical company said the factory will have a capacity of up to 2 gigawatt and will produce electrolyzers for the generation of green hydrogen. Industrie de Nora said the site is in the area where a construction of a gigafactory is scheduled to start in the second half of 2023, subject to completion of the permitting process.

The facility will take up around 25,000 square meters and will be constructed in a disused industrial area east of Milan, the company said.

No financial details were disclosed by De Nora.


Write to Christian Moess Laursen at christian.moess@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 1125ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A. 0.18% 16.61 Delayed Quote.15.62%
SNAM S.P.A. 0.76% 4.75 Delayed Quote.4.13%
Financials
Sales 2022 866 M 940 M 940 M
Net income 2022 111 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2022 129 M 140 M 140 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,5x
Yield 2022 0,49%
Capitalization 3 344 M 3 629 M 3 629 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,01x
EV / Sales 2023 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 789
Free-Float 13,1%
Chart INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Industrie De Nora S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 16,58 €
Average target price 21,17 €
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Enrico Dellachà Director
Matteo Lodrini Chief Financial Officer
Federico de Nora Chairman
Christian Urgeghe Chief Technology Officer
Alberto Ernesto Cominelli Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A.15.62%3 629
ATLAS COPCO AB5.93%58 214
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION20.27%44 942
FANUC CORPORATION15.93%33 474
SANDVIK AB19.43%26 861
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.25.60%25 583