De Nora Industries announces resignation of non-executive director

(Alliance News) - Industrie De Nora Spa announced Friday evening that it has received the resignation of Paola Rastelli as a nonexecutive director, member of the control, risk and ESG committee and strategy committee, effective immediately.

Rastelli, who was appointed as a board member by co-option to represent the shareholder Asset Company 10 Srl, a subsidiary of Snam Spa, resigned because of her separate agreements with Snam.

The board of directors says that once a suitable candidate has been identified, it will co-opt a new director at the first available meeting.

Industrie De Nora's stock on Friday closed 1.9 percent in the red at EUR19.37 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

