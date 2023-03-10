Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Industrie De Nora S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNR   IT0005186371

INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A.

(DNR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:36:00 2023-03-10 am EST
19.37 EUR   -1.92%
01:56pDe Nora Industries announces resignation of non-executive director
AN
03/09Citadel Advisors initiates short on De Nora Industries
AN
03/09Exclusive-Hydrogen firm Thyssenkrupp Nucera says IRA spurring U.S. interest
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

De Nora Industries announces resignation of non-executive director

03/10/2023 | 01:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Industrie De Nora Spa announced Friday evening that it has received the resignation of Paola Rastelli as a nonexecutive director, member of the control, risk and ESG committee and strategy committee, effective immediately.

Rastelli, who was appointed as a board member by co-option to represent the shareholder Asset Company 10 Srl, a subsidiary of Snam Spa, resigned because of her separate agreements with Snam.

The board of directors says that once a suitable candidate has been identified, it will co-opt a new director at the first available meeting.

Industrie De Nora's stock on Friday closed 1.9 percent in the red at EUR19.37 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A. -1.92% 19.37 Delayed Quote.37.73%
SNAM S.P.A. -0.61% 4.6 Delayed Quote.2.23%
All news about INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A.
01:56pDe Nora Industries announces resignation of non-executive director
AN
03/09Citadel Advisors initiates short on De Nora Industries
AN
03/09Exclusive-Hydrogen firm Thyssenkrupp Nucera says IRA spurring U.S. interest
RE
03/08Citadel and WorldQuant raise short on Digital Bros.
AN
02/27Industrie De Nora S P A : De Nora Industries aims for 8 GWh of installed capacity for the ..
PU
02/27Italy's De Nora bets on solar panels to boost its green ambitions
RE
02/27Italy's De Nora Targets 8 GW Solar Power Capacity by 2025
MT
02/15Italy wants new CEO at the helm of defence group Leonardo, sources say
RE
02/15Lists cautious and contrasted; on the Mib advances TIM
AN
02/14European IPO Market Picks Up After Volatility Curbed 2022 Listings -- At a Glance
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 866 M 916 M 916 M
Net income 2022 111 M 118 M 118 M
Net cash 2022 20,1 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,3x
Yield 2022 0,50%
Capitalization 3 983 M 4 213 M 4 213 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,58x
EV / Sales 2023 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 789
Free-Float 13,1%
Chart INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Industrie De Nora S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,75 €
Average target price 21,17 €
Spread / Average Target 7,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Enrico Dellachà Director
Matteo Lodrini Chief Financial Officer
Federico de Nora Chairman
Christian Urgeghe Chief Technology Officer
Alberto Ernesto Cominelli Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A.37.73%4 213
ATLAS COPCO AB1.15%54 907
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION20.59%45 012
FANUC CORPORATION23.39%34 212
SANDVIK AB14.60%25 290
INGERSOLL RAND INC.11.27%23 544