December 27, 2023 at 02:54 am EST

(Alliance News) - Industrie De Nora Spa reported that it purchased 199,622 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 18 and Dec. 22.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR15.6108, for a total consideration of EUR3.1 million.

As of today, the soceity holds 1.1 million treasury shares, or 0.6 percent of its share capital.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

