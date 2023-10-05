(Alliance News) - Industrie De Nora Spa and Hydrolite Ltd announced Thursday that they have agreed to join forces by signing a joint development agreement aimed at the development, evaluation, scale-up and production of a new AEM stack, capable of generating and using hydrogen.

Christian Urgeghe, Chief Technology Officer of De Nora, said, "The agreement signed with Hydrolite is an important step in the development of green hydrogen production by exploiting the potential of AEM technology, which could better adapt to some specific applications due to its flexibility and efficiency, thus proactively and effectively responding to the increasingly urgent demands related to the energy transition process."

"De Nora once again demonstrates its commitment to innovation and the far-sightedness of its business choices by entering into an agreement with an innovative company, with the aim of making a positive contribution in a constantly evolving market."

Industrie De Nora's stock is up 0.3 percent at EUR15.37 per share.

