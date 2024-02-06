(Alliance News) - Industrie De Nora Spa reported Tuesday that it bought back 140,595 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 29 and Feb. 2.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR14.3187, for a total consideration of EUR2.0 million.

To date, the company holds 1.9 million treasury shares, representing 1.0 percent of its share capital.

De Nora's stock closed Tuesday up 0.2 percent at EUR14.03 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

