(Alliance News) - Industrie De Nora Spa reported Tuesday that it purchased 173,705 of its own ordinary shares between March 18 and March 22.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR13.2083, for a total consideration of EUR2.3 million.

To date, the company holds 2.6 million treasury shares, representing 1.3 percent of its share capital.

Industrie De Nora's stock closed Tuesday down 0.5 percent at EUR13.15 per share.

