February 28, 2024 at 03:10 am EST

(Alliance News) - Industrie De Nora Spa reported Tuesday that it bought back 100,729 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 19 and Feb. 23.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR15.3685, for a total value of EUR1.5 million.

To date, the company holds 2.4 million treasury shares, representing 1.2 percent of its share capital.

Industrie De Nora's stock is down 1.1 percent at EUR15.07 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

