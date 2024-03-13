March 13, 2024 at 03:20 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Industrie De Nora Spa reported Tuesday that it bought back 24,974 of its own ordinary shares between March 4 and March 8.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR14.7569, for a total value of EUR368,540.

To date, the company holds 2.4 million treasury shares, representing 1.2 percent of its share capital.

Industrie De Nora's stock closed Tuesday up 1.1 percent at EUR14.37 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

