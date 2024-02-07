(Alliance News) - Industrie De Nora Spa announced Wednesday that it has received orders through its subsidiary De Nora Deutschland GmbH from thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA to supply electrolyzers for one of the largest Water Electrolysis projects for green hydrogen generation in Europe, under construction in Sweden.

The project, which will produce green hydrogen for a total installed capacity of more than 700 MW, "ranks among the largest water electrolysis plants in Europe," the company points out in a note. The green hydrogen will be used in a hard-to-abate industry decarbonization project and will prospectively enable a significant reduction in the carbon footprint of the end industrial customer compared to the use of traditional technologies.

The orders, which were awarded to De Nora under the existing Toll Manufacturing and Services agreement with thyssenkrupp nucera, are among those previously reported in the pipeline, and "will contribute significantly to increasing the Energy Transition segment backlog."

Paolo Dellachà, chief executive officer of De Nora, commented, "These new orders further strengthen the growth of our business dedicated to the production of green hydrogen and confirm De Nora as a company able to contribute significantly to the decarbonization of traditionally hard-to-abate industrial sectors. Sustainability has always been in our DNA. Through our involvement in the execution of projects of such relevance, we play a key role in supporting other international players and large companies in implementing green productions."

Industrie De Nora's stock is in the red by 0.3 percent at EUR13.99 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.