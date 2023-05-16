Industrie De Nora, German subsidiary complete acquisition of Shotec

(Alliance News) - Industrie De Nora Spa announced Tuesday that it has completed, through its German subsidiary De Nora Deutschland GmbH, the acquisition of 100 percent of the capital of Shotec GmbH.

Founded in 2003 by Stefan Hartmann and based in Hanau, Shotec develops and implements plasma coating technologies for metals and metal surfaces in order to improve their mechanical and physicochemical properties.

"This transaction will enable De Nora to leverage its know-how in coating operations for many electrochemical processes and is aimed at expanding its portfolio of processes and technologies for electrode production, while also ensuring the enhancement of its production capacity," reads a company note.

Industrie De Nora trades in the green by 2.9 percent at EUR18.98 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.