    DNR   IT0005186371

INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A.

(DNR)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  10:02:56 2023-05-16 am EDT
18.94 EUR   +2.66%
09:46aIndustrie De Nora, German subsidiary complete acquisition of Shotec
AN
09:13aIndustrie De Nora S P A : finalized the acquisition of German company Shotec GmbH specialized in Plasma Technology Coating Processes
PU
05/12Futures bullish; focus on quarterly reports
AN
Industrie De Nora, German subsidiary complete acquisition of Shotec

05/16/2023 | 09:46am EDT
(Alliance News) - Industrie De Nora Spa announced Tuesday that it has completed, through its German subsidiary De Nora Deutschland GmbH, the acquisition of 100 percent of the capital of Shotec GmbH.

Founded in 2003 by Stefan Hartmann and based in Hanau, Shotec develops and implements plasma coating technologies for metals and metal surfaces in order to improve their mechanical and physicochemical properties.

"This transaction will enable De Nora to leverage its know-how in coating operations for many electrochemical processes and is aimed at expanding its portfolio of processes and technologies for electrode production, while also ensuring the enhancement of its production capacity," reads a company note.

Industrie De Nora trades in the green by 2.9 percent at EUR18.98 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 934 M 1 016 M 1 016 M
Net income 2023 106 M 116 M 116 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,9x
Yield 2023 0,63%
Capitalization 3 721 M 4 046 M 4 046 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,98x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 929
Free-Float 12,6%
Managers and Directors
Paolo Enrico Dellachà Director
Matteo Lodrini Chief Financial Officer
Federico de Nora Chairman
Christian Urgeghe Chief Technology Officer
Alberto Ernesto Cominelli Chief Operating Officer
