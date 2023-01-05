Industrie De Nora S p A : De Nora Joins Phase Four of Tubli Sewage Treatment Plant Expansion

De Nora, a global provider in sustainable water treatment solutions, will join phase four of the Tubli Sewage Treatment Plant expansion, announcing plans for one of the largest public sector ozone plants to be built in the Middle East in more than 10 years. Launched in response to rapid population growth in the area, the project will include three dedicated lines of Capital Controls® ozone generators to accommodate the increased flow of wastewater, taking the average daily flow capacity of 200,000 m3/day to reach a full average daily flow capacity of 400,000 m3/day - a 100 percent increase.

"Tubli Sewage Treatment Plant Phase 4 will be the one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the Kingdom of Bahrain," said Giordano Buizza, De Nora Water Technologies Southwest Europe regional sales director. "We are grateful for our partners in the region who continue to trust our team with historic projects that have the potential to make a positive impact on water treatment operations around the globe. De Nora understands scarcity challenges and believes strongly in the promising role of reuse. We are honored to continue advancing the field."

One of the most powerful oxidants with a fast reaction time, Capital Controls ozone generators are quickly accelerating as a preferred treatment in wastewater reuse. The system in Tubli will generate 150 kilograms of ozone per hour to destroy and oxidize residual organic contaminants in wastewater streams to render them harmless. The high-quality effluent will then be reused for irrigation and agricultural beautification purposes throughout the Bahrain service area. De Nora technology was selected amongst a group of tier one ozone manufacturers for exhibiting continuous excellence in technical support and cost-effective maintenance requirements.

Buizza adds, "Every product line at De Nora is developed to cater to the needs faced by utilities. A universal concern is operating expenses, and that's where our ozone technology offered the greatest benefit. Once the project is complete, we will continue working very closely with our business partner, WTE Wassertechnik GmbH over the course of the next decade to keep operating expenses low while continuing to meet environmental goals."

The ozone installation is part of a larger $270 million project led by WTE Wassertechnik GmbH, a leading supplier of municipal and industrial water management serving more than 20 million people in 18 countries.