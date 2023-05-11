Industrie De Nora confirms targets; down first quarter profit and Ebitda

(Alliance News) - Industrie De Nora Spa reported Thursday that net income for the first quarter fell to EUR25 million from EUR26.5 million in the same period last year.

The first quarter shows revenues of EUR216.9 million from EUR200.1 million as of March 31, 2022, up 8.4 percent year-on-year and in line with 2023 guidance, thanks to increased volumes reflecting good execution of backlog projects in the different business segments. In particular, the marked revenue growth recorded in the Electrode Technologies and Energy Transition business segments more than offset the expected normalization of the Water Technologies segment attributable to the pools division.

The backlog as of March 31 stands at EUR740.8 million from EUR789.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2022 and reflects good project execution in the first three months of the year. The order backlog, also considering the revenues recorded in the quarter, covers about 70 percent of the expected production volume for 2023. The backlog of the Energy Transition business stands at EUR181 million, ensuring adequate production planning for the coming months and confirming solid development.

Adjusted Ebitda as of March 31 was EUR46.7 million compared to EUR55.2 million recorded in the first quarter of 2022, with an adjusted Ebitda margin of 21.5 percent from 27.6 percent as of March 31, 2022.

"The year-on-year change in Ebitda, which is fully in line with the 2023 guidance, reflects an exceptionally positive first quarter and a different revenue mix in the Electrode Technologies and Water Technologies business segments, the latter characterized by a lower contribution from the pools division," the company explained.

Ebit was EUR39.7 million compared to EUR46.7 in the first quarter of 2022, mainly as a result of Ebitda development.

Net financial position as of March 31, 2023 shows net cash of EUR10.1 million compared to EUR51.3 million as of December 31, 2022. The change incorporates capital expenditures of EUR21.5 million and an increase in net working capital due to the absorption of advances received from customers as a result of the progress of projects in the portfolio, and an increase in customer receivables mainly attributable to the growth in revenues invoiced in the last month of the quarter. Finally, the company shows a reduction in the percentage of inventories as a percentage of annualized revenues, which fell to 33.8 percent compared to the December 31, 2022 figure of 34.6 percent.

In light of the significant results achieved, the accumulated backlog, and given the trend of the reference markets, the board of directors confirmed the guidance for 2023, which envisages consolidated revenues of EUR900-950 million with adjusted Ebitda of EUR175-185 million; for the Energy Transition Business unit, revenues are forecast at EUR130-150 million and adjusted Ebitda margin is expected at around 10 percent.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.