(Alliance News) - Industrie De Nora Spa announced Tuesday that it purchased 158,878 ordinary shares in the period from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average price of EUR14.9213 for a total value of about EUR2.4 million.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 2.3 million treasury shares, or 1.1 percent of the share capital.

Industrie De Nora's stock closed Tuesday in the red by 1.0 percent at EUR15.20 per share.

