November 15, 2023 at 03:16 am EST

(Alliance News) - Industrie De Nora Spa reported Tuesday that it bought back 57,313 of its own ordinary shares between Nov. 9 and 10.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR13.8003, for a total value of EUR790,938.

As of today, the company holds 57,313 treasury shares, representing a little more than 0 percent of its share capital.

Industrie De Nora's stock is up 0.9 percent at EUR15.21 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

