Dec 14 (Reuters) - Italian electrode maker Industrie De Nora plans to halve its greenhouse gas emissions in the next seven years, the group said on Thursday as it released its sustainability plan to 2030.

The company, which is specialized in electrochemistry and active in sustainable technologies, targets a 50% reduction of its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030, and plans to cut its Scope 3 emission intensity by half.

Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions refer to direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions, while Scope 3 are generated by suppliers and partners.

"The ESG plan approved today represents a crucial milestone in the Group's ambitious sustainability journey", said Industrie De Nora Chief Executive Paolo Dellacha.

De Nora's board also approved the divestiture of its marine technologies business, citing the company's focus on its "core strategic markets of Municipal and Industrials". (Reporting by Alberto Chiumento; editing by Bill Berkrot)