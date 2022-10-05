Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Industrie De Nora S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNR   IT0005186371

INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A.

(DNR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-10-05 am EDT
16.00 EUR   -1.72%
11:29aItaly's De Nora teams up with GES on hydrogen battery project
RE
09:15aDe Nora Partners With Green Energy Storage to Develop Hydrogen Battery Prototype
MT
09/25Factbox: Companies potentially affected by Italy's election
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's De Nora teams up with GES on hydrogen battery project

10/05/2022 | 11:29am EDT
Illustration shows De Nora logo

ROME (Reuters) - Italian electrode maker De Nora and Green Energy Storage (GES) said on Wednesday they had established a partnership to develop a hydrogen battery prototype.

The companies said they will build a platform to test, develop and optimise the battery, which is in a pre-industrialised stage.

The partnership will focus on, among other things, making the battery more powerful, long-lasting and environmentally-friendly, and on speeding up its pre-commercial validation.

De Nora is newly-listed and began trading on the Milan bourse on June 30.

Founded in 1923, the group is a leading manufacturer of electrodes for devices such as rechargeable batteries and also makes systems for water filtration and wastewater treatment as well as components to produce green hydrogen.

GES, an Italian SME, produces hydrogen batteries based on a hybrid gas-liquid technology platform.

It said it has been granted 53 million euros ($53 million) by the European Union and the Italian government for research and development in the batteries sector.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S -4.55% 13.42 Delayed Quote.-59.07%
INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A. -1.78% 15.99 Delayed Quote.0.00%
