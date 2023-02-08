Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Industrie De Nora S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNR   IT0005186371

INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A.

(DNR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:06:52 2023-02-08 am EST
16.93 EUR   +3.42%
Italy's EuroGroup sets IPO price at 5.50 euros per share

02/08/2023 | 09:47am EST
ROME (Reuters) - Italy's EuroGroup Laminations, a maker of components for electric motors and generators, on Wednesday set a price of its initial public offering (IPO) of 5.5 euros ($5.90) per share, in line with expectations.

Eurogroup, which is expected to debut on Friday on the Milan Stock Exchange, is the first big IPO in Italy since electrode maker Industrie De Nora listed last June and is seen as a test of appetite in European markets.

"The Offering received strong interest from institutional investors, with a wide geographical coverage, resulting in a book of demand multiple times oversubscribed," the company said in a statement.

Eurogroup said the gross proceeds from the offering, including the overallotment option awarded to JP Morgan as stabilisation manager, would amount to around 432 million euros, including a capital increase of about 250 million euros.

Its market capitalisation at the start of trading will be around 922 million euros, the statement added.

($1 = 0.9315 euros)

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 866 M 926 M 926 M
Net income 2022 111 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2022 129 M 138 M 138 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,1x
Yield 2022 0,50%
Capitalization 3 302 M 3 531 M 3 531 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,96x
EV / Sales 2023 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 789
Free-Float 13,1%
Chart INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Industrie De Nora S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 16,37 €
Average target price 21,17 €
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Enrico Dellachà Director
Matteo Lodrini Chief Financial Officer
Federico de Nora Chairman
Christian Urgeghe Chief Technology Officer
Alberto Ernesto Cominelli Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A.14.16%3 531
ATLAS COPCO AB3.82%56 370
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION19.94%44 767
FANUC CORPORATION16.36%33 489
SANDVIK AB17.36%26 113
FORTIVE CORPORATION7.91%24 467