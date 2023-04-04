Snam, founding family sell 5% in Italy's Industrie De Nora

MILAN, April 4 (Reuters) - Italian gas grid operator
Snam and the De Nora family have launched an offer to
jointly sell a 5% stake in electrode maker Industrie De Nora,
Snam said on Tuesday.
After the offering, to be undertaken through an accelerated
book building process, Federico De Nora will retain control of
the company.
According one bookrunner, the price guidance is 17.08 euros
per share compared with a closing price of 18.47 euros on
Tuesday.
