  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Industrie De Nora S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNR   IT0005186371

INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A.

(DNR)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-04 am EDT
18.47 EUR   -0.05%
12:42pSnam, founding family sell 5% in Italy's Industrie De Nora
RE
12:40pSnam, De Nora and Norfin launch bid for 5 percent of de Nora Industries shares
AN
03:46aEuropeans up; NVP bullish after quarterly earnings
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Snam, founding family sell 5% in Italy's Industrie De Nora

04/04/2023 | 12:42pm EDT
MILAN, April 4 (Reuters) - Italian gas grid operator Snam and the De Nora family have launched an offer to jointly sell a 5% stake in electrode maker Industrie De Nora, Snam said on Tuesday.

After the offering, to be undertaken through an accelerated book building process, Federico De Nora will retain control of the company.

According one bookrunner, the price guidance is 17.08 euros per share compared with a closing price of 18.47 euros on Tuesday. (Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A. -0.05% 18.47 Delayed Quote.28.87%
SNAM S.P.A. 0.61% 4.933 Delayed Quote.8.31%
Financials
Sales 2022 851 M 926 M 926 M
Net income 2022 111 M 120 M 120 M
Net cash 2022 37,3 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,5x
Yield 2022 0,78%
Capitalization 3 727 M 4 057 M 4 057 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,34x
EV / Sales 2023 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 929
Free-Float 13,1%
Chart INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Industrie De Nora S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,48 €
Average target price 23,33 €
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Enrico Dellachà Director
Matteo Lodrini Chief Financial Officer
Federico de Nora Chairman
Christian Urgeghe Chief Technology Officer
Alberto Ernesto Cominelli Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A.28.87%4 057
ATLAS COPCO AB6.05%59 398
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION16.55%43 504
FANUC CORPORATION20.82%34 510
SANDVIK AB16.51%26 520
FORTIVE CORPORATION5.53%23 947
