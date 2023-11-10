November 10, 2023 at 10:06 am EST

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of November 9, 2023:

FTSE MIB

Millennium International Management raises short on CNH Industrial to 0.50 percent from 0.47 percent

Marshall Wace cuts short on Saipem to 1.09% from 1.10%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Marshall Wace raises short on Anima Holding to 0.50% from 0.48%

Citadel Advisors cuts short on Industrie De Nora to 0.47% from 0.51%

Marble Bar Asset Management raises short on Industrie De Nora to 0.83% from 0.78%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

Citadel Advisors cuts short on Biesse to 0.59% from 0.60%

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

