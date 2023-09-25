FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Appointment of His Excellency Mr. Ahmed bin Ali Al Hammadi as a member of the Board of Directors of Industries Qatar

Doha, Qatar - September 25, 2023: Industries Qatar, one of the largest industrial companies in the region

and listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE symbol: IQCD), announces the appointment of His Excellency Mr. Ahmed bin Ali Al Hammadi as a member of its Board of Directors, representing the General Retirement & Social Insurance Authority, to replace His Excellency Mr. Turki bin Mohammed Al Khater.

Industries Qatar would like to extend its thanks to His Excellency Mr. Turki bin Mohammed Al Khater for his services during his term as a member of the company's Board of Directors. The company also takes the opportunity to wish His Excellency Mr. Ahmed bin Ali Al Hammadi success in his new position.

About Industries Qatar (IQ)

Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C. was incorporated as a Qatari joint stock company on April 19, 2003. The business operations of the company comprise the direct holding of shares in the following subsidiary and joint venture companies: (i) Qatar Steel Company Q.P.S.C. ("QS"), a wholly-owned subsidiary, engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel billets and reinforcing bars; (ii) Qatar Petrochemical Company Limited QSC ("QAPCO"), a joint venture owned 80% by IQ, engaged in the production of ethylene, low-density polyethylene ("LDPE"), linear low-density polyethylene ("LLDPE") and sulphur; (iii) Qatar Fertilizer Company SAQ ("QAFCO"), a subsidiary 100% owned by IQ, engaged in the manufacture of ammonia and urea; and (iv) Qatar Fuel Additives Company Limited QSC ("QAFAC"), a joint venture owned 50% by IQ, engaged in the production of methanol and methyl-tertiary-butyl-ether ("MTBE").

The operations of the subsidiary and joint ventures remain independently managed by their respective management teams.

For more information about this announcement, email iq@qatarenergy.qaor iq.investorrelations@qatarenergy.qa

or visitwww.iq.com.qa

