    IQCD   QA000A0KD6K3

INDUSTRIES QATAR Q.P.S.C.

(IQCD)
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2023-05-03
13.23 QAR   -0.90%
Industries Qatar Q P S C : Financial Results Q1, 2023
PU
05/01Industries Qatar Q P S C : Refer to 2021 Sustainability report
PU
04/12China's Sinopec to take 5% share in Qatar's North Field East -QNA
RE
Industries Qatar Q P S C : Financial Results Q1, 2023

05/07/2023 | 09:51am EDT
INDUSTRIES QATAR Q.P.S.C.

DOHA - QATAR

INTERIM CONDENSED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

MARCH 31, 2023

CLASSIFICATION: C2 - CONFIDENTIAL

INDUSTRIES QATAR Q.P.S.C.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2023

CONTENTS

Page

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position

1 - 2

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss

3

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

4

Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

5 - 6

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

7 - 8

Notes to the Interim condensed consolidated financial statements

9 - 12

INDUSTRIES QATAR Q.P.S.C.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at March 31, 2023

March 31,

December 31,

Note

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

QR' 000

QR' 000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

3

11,734,110

11,685,109

Capital project advances

192,374

192,374

Investments in associates

4

1,539,079

1,890,060

Investments in joint ventures

5

7,424,432

7,096,559

Deemed investment

50,551

35,060

Right-of-use assets

201,135

205,372

Intangible asset

1,572

1,602

Total non-current assets

21,143,253

21,106,136

Current assets

Inventories

2,480,299

3,104,908

Trade and other receivables

3,007,183

3,477,382

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

369,852

397,118

Cash and bank balances

5,337,465

9,735,354

Fixed deposits

6,738,904

7,183,864

Total current assets

17,933,703

23,898,626

Total assets

39,076,956

45,004,762

THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

- 1 -

CLASSIFICATION: C2 - CONFIDENTIAL

INDUSTRIES QATAR Q.P.S.C.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS For the three-month period ended March 31, 2023

Note

Revenues

Cost of sales

Gross profit

General and administrative expenses Selling and distribution expenses

Share of results of investments in associates Share of results of investments in joint ventures Finance costs

Other income - net

Profit before tax

Income tax

Profit for the period

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

Non-controlling interest

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted earnings (QR per share)

6

For the three-month period

ended March 31,

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

QR' 000

QR' 000

3,467,196

5,280,579

(2,754,572)

(3,217,695)

712,624

2,062,884

(166,532)

(175,822)

(13,767)

(31,240)

64,128

57,249

382,473

672,594

(7,253)

(5,494)

195,318

123,830

1,166,991

2,704,001

(384)

(145)

1,166,607

2,703,856

1,165,925

2,703,618

682

238

1,166,607

2,703,856

0.19

0.45

THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

- 3 -

Disclaimer

IQ - Industries Qatar QSC published this content on 07 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2023 13:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
