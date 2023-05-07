Industries Qatar Q P S C : Financial Results Q1, 2023
INDUSTRIES QATAR Q.P.S.C.
DOHA - QATAR
INTERIM CONDENSED
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED
MARCH 31, 2023
INDUSTRIES QATAR Q.P.S.C.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2023
CONTENTS
Page
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position
1 - 2
Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss
3
Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
4
Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
5 - 6
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
7 - 8
Notes to the Interim condensed consolidated financial statements
9 - 12
INDUSTRIES QATAR Q.P.S.C.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at March 31, 2023
March 31,
December 31,
Note
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
QR' 000
QR' 000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
3
11,734,110
11,685,109
Capital project advances
192,374
192,374
Investments in associates
4
1,539,079
1,890,060
Investments in joint ventures
5
7,424,432
7,096,559
Deemed investment
50,551
35,060
Right-of-use assets
201,135
205,372
Intangible asset
1,572
1,602
Total non-current assets
21,143,253
21,106,136
Current assets
Inventories
2,480,299
3,104,908
Trade and other receivables
3,007,183
3,477,382
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
369,852
397,118
Cash and bank balances
5,337,465
9,735,354
Fixed deposits
6,738,904
7,183,864
Total current assets
17,933,703
23,898,626
Total assets
39,076,956
45,004,762
THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
- 1 -
INDUSTRIES QATAR Q.P.S.C.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS For the three-month period ended March 31, 2023
Note
Revenues
Cost of sales
Gross profit
General and administrative expenses Selling and distribution expenses
Share of results of investments in associates Share of results of investments in joint ventures Finance costs
Other income - net
Profit before tax
Income tax
Profit for the period
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
Non-controlling interest
Earnings per share
Basic and diluted earnings (QR per share)
6
For the three-month period
ended March 31,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
QR' 000
QR' 000
3,467,196
5,280,579
(2,754,572)
(3,217,695)
712,624
2,062,884
(166,532)
(175,822)
(13,767)
(31,240)
64,128
57,249
382,473
672,594
(7,253)
(5,494)
195,318
123,830
1,166,991
2,704,001
(384)
(145)
1,166,607
2,703,856
1,165,925
2,703,618
682
238
1,166,607
2,703,856
0.19
0.45
THE ACCOMPANYING NOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
- 3 -
Disclaimer
IQ - Industries Qatar QSC published this content on 07 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2023 13:50:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2023
14 030 M
3 854 M
3 854 M
Net income 2023
6 684 M
1 836 M
1 836 M
Net cash 2023
15 360 M
4 219 M
4 219 M
P/E ratio 2023
12,1x
Yield 2023
7,13%
Capitalization
79 195 M
21 754 M
21 754 M
EV / Sales 2023
4,55x
EV / Sales 2024
4,52x
Nbr of Employees
3 764
Free-Float
32,9%
