Industries Qatar Q P S C : Financial Results Q2, 2022
08/07/2022 | 10:24am EDT
INDUSTRIES QATAR Q.P.S.C.
DOHA - QATAR
INTERIM CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT
FOR THE SIX-MONTH
PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
INDUSTRIES QATAR Q.P.S.C.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT
For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022
CONTENTS
Pages
Independent auditor's review report
--
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position
1 - 2
Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss
3
Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
4
Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
5 - 6
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
7 - 8
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial information
9 - 33
Deloitte and Touche - Qatar Branch
Al Ahli Bank Building
Sheikh Suhaim Bin Hamad Street
Doha, P.O. Box 431
The State of Qatar
Tel: +974 443-41112
Fax:+974 4442 2131
www.deloitte.com
QR: 99-8
RN: 182/BH/FY2023
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT
To the Shareholders of
Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C.
Doha, State of Qatar
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C. (the "Parent") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") as at June 30, 2022 and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss, interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity and interim condensed consolidated cash flow for the six-months period then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim financial reporting' as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT (CONTINUED)
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 as issued by the IASB.
Doha, State of Qatar
For Deloitte & Touche
August 7, 2022
Qatar Branch
Midhat Salha
Partner
License No. 257
QFMA Auditor License No. 120156
