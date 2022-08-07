Log in
    IQCD   QA000A0KD6K3

INDUSTRIES QATAR Q.P.S.C.

(IQCD)
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2022-08-03
16.95 QAR   -0.64%
10:24aINDUSTRIES QATAR Q P S C : reports a net profit of QR 5.4 billion for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022
PU
04/26TRANSCRIPT : Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2022
CI
04/25Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Industries Qatar Q P S C : Financial Results Q2, 2022

08/07/2022 | 10:24am EDT
INDUSTRIES QATAR Q.P.S.C.

DOHA - QATAR

INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT

FOR THE SIX-MONTH

PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

INDUSTRIES QATAR Q.P.S.C.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022

CONTENTS

Pages

Independent auditor's review report

--

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position

1 - 2

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss

3

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

4

Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

5 - 6

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

7 - 8

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial information

9 - 33

Deloitte and Touche - Qatar Branch

Al Ahli Bank Building

Sheikh Suhaim Bin Hamad Street

Doha, P.O. Box 431

The State of Qatar

Tel: +974 443-41112

Fax:+974 4442 2131

www.deloitte.com

QR: 99-8

RN: 182/BH/FY2023

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT

To the Shareholders of

Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C.

Doha, State of Qatar

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C. (the "Parent") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") as at June 30, 2022 and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss, interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity and interim condensed consolidated cash flow for the six-months period then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim financial reporting' as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT (CONTINUED)

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 as issued by the IASB.

Doha, State of Qatar

For Deloitte & Touche

August 7, 2022

Qatar Branch

Midhat Salha

Partner

License No. 257

QFMA Auditor License No. 120156

