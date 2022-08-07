Industries Qatar Q P S C : Financial Results Q2, 2022

Deloitte and Touche - Qatar Branch

Al Ahli Bank Building

Sheikh Suhaim Bin Hamad Street

Doha, P.O. Box 431

The State of Qatar

Tel: +974 443-41112

Fax:+974 4442 2131

www.deloitte.com

QR: 99-8

RN: 182/BH/FY2023

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT

To the Shareholders of

Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C.

Doha, State of Qatar

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C. (the "Parent") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") as at June 30, 2022 and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss, interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity and interim condensed consolidated cash flow for the six-months period then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim financial reporting' as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.