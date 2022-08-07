Industries Qatar Q P S C : reports a net profit of QR 5.4 billion for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022

CLASSIFICATION: C0 - NON-CONFIDENTIAL FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Industries Qatar reports a net profit of QR 5.4 billion for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022, representing an increase of 57% compared to 1H-21 Earnings per share (EPS) of QR 0.90 for 1H-22, as compared to QR 0.57 for 1H-21

Liquidity continues remain strong with a total cash and bank balance of QR 14.8 billion Doha, Qatar; 7 August 2022: Industries Qatar ("IQ" or "the Group"; QE Ticker: IQCD), today reported a net profit of QR 5.4 billion for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022, representing an increase of 57% compared to 1H-21. Updates on macroeconomic environment Macroeconomic environment remained uneven during the first half of 2022, where demand for most of the downstream products slightly inched downward mainly due to China's COVID linked lockdowns and cautious approach from buyers. On the other hand, supply side was affected by Russia-Ukraine conflict enforcing sharp rise in energy prices challenging plant economics specially for the European producers. On an overall basis, commodity prices were essentially balanced to bearish during 1Q-22. During Q2-22, despite uncertainties over recessionary fears, prices slightly improved on back of persistent higher energy prices and supply side constraints. Operational performance updates Variance Variance Key performance indicators 1H-22 1H-21 (%) 2Q-22 1Q-22 (%) [1H-22 vs [2Q-22 vs 1H-21] 1Q-22] Production (MT' million) 8.1 7.8 +5% 4.2 3.9 +6% Plant utilization rates (%) 97% 97% -- 100% 95% -- Average reliability factor (%) 98% 98% -- 96% 97% -- Group's operations remained strong as production volumes for the six-month period improved by 5% to reach 8.1 million MT's. Restart of the previously mothballed DR-2 facility with a larger capacity, together with, higher plant operating days noted within the Fuel Additives segment contributed towards an overall increase in production volumes during 1H-22. Plant utilization rates for the six-month period stood at 97%, while average reliability factor stood at 98%. IQ results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022 Page 1 of 6

CLASSIFICATION: C0 - NON-CONFIDENTIAL On a quarter-on-quarter basis, a growth of 6% in production volumes was noted mainly due to higher number of operating days during 2Q-22 compared to 1Q-22, despite an unplanned shutdown reported within the Fertilizer facilities during the current period. Financial performance updates - 1H-22vs 1H-21 1H-22 1H-21 Variance Key financial performance indicators (%) Average selling price ($/MT) 786 520 +51% Sales volumes (MT' 000) 5,116 4,963 +3% Revenue (QR' billion) 14.3 9.2 +56% EBITDA (QR' billion) 6.5 4.5 +46% Net profit (QR' billion) 5.4 3.5 +57% Earnings per share (QR) 0.90 0.57 +57% EBITDA margin (%) 46% 49% -- Note: Revenue and EBITDA measures have been reported based on non-IFRS based proportionate consolidation Group reported a net profit of QR 5.4 billion for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022, demonstrating a notable growth of 57%, versus the same period of last year. Revenue for 1H-22 significantly improved by 56% to reach QR 14.3 billion as compared to QR 9.2 billion reported for 1H-21. Earnings per share (EPS) for 1H-22 was QR 0.90, versus QR 0.57 for the same period last year. Group's financial performance for the six-month period 30 June 2022 in comparison to the same period of last year was largely attributed to multiple factors, including: Product prices:

Blended product prices significantly surged by 51% versus 1H-21 and reached USD 786/MT. Growth in product prices translated into an increase of QR 5.0 billion in Group's net earnings. The price increase was mainly linked to elevated market prices across all the segments, on account of constructive macroeconomic drivers.

Sales volumes for the period increased by 3% versus the same period of last year, primarily driven by higher plant operating rates, leading to improved production volumes.

Group operating cost increased by 57% versus same period last year. The increase in the operating cost was primarily linked to higher variable cost on account of increased sales volumes and end- product price indexed raw material cost. IQ results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022 Page 2 of 6

CLASSIFICATION: C0 - NON-CONFIDENTIAL Financial performance updates - 2Q-22vs 1Q-22 2Q-22 1Q-22 Variance Key financial performance indicators (%) Average selling price ($/MT) 818 756 +8% Sales volumes (MT' 000) 2,463 2,653 -7% Revenue (QR' billion) 7.1 7.1 +0% EBITDA (QR' billion) 3.3 3.3 +0% Net profit (QR' billion) 2.7 2.7 +1% Earnings per share (QR) 0.45 0.45 +1% EBITDA margin (%) 46% 46% -- Note: Revenue and EBITDA measures have been reported based on non-IFRS based proportionate consolidation During 2Q-22, Group revenue and net profit remined flat versus 1Q-22, where growth in selling prices were offset by lowered sales volumes. Decline in sales volumes was mainly linked to lower fertilizer sales volumes during 2Q-22, as QAFCO's 1Q-22 sales volumes were boosted by additional volumes on account of timing of shipments carried forward from 4Q-21. Prices slightly improved on back of persistent higher energy prices and supply side constraints, despite recent demand related concerns. Financial position Key performance indicators As at As at Variance 30-Jun-22 31-Dec-21 (%) Cash and bank balances (QR' billion) 14.8 16.0 -7% Total Assets (QR' billion) 41.6 42.3 -2% Total Equity (QR' billion) 38.9 39.5 -2% Note: Cash and bank balances has been reported based on non-IFRS based proportionate consolidation Group's financial position continue to remain robust, with cash and bank balances at QR 14.8 billion as of 30 June 2022, after accounting for a dividend payout relating to the financial year 2021, amounting to QR 6.0 billion. Currently, the Group has no long-term debt obligations. Group's reported total assets and total equity reached QR 41.6 billion and QR 38.9 billion, respectively, as of 30 June 2022. The Group generated positive operating cash flows1 of QR 5.1 billion, with free cash flows1 of QR 4.6 billion during the first six months of 2022. Segmental performance highlights Petrochemicals: Variance Variance Key performance indicators 1H-22 1H-21 (%) 2Q-22 1Q-22 (%) [1H-22 vs [2Q-22 vs 1H-21] 1Q-22] Production (MT' 000) 1,464 1,388 +6% 752 713 +5% Average selling price ($/MT) 1,081 927 +17% 1,120 1,041 +8% Sales volumes (MT' 000) 1,009 954 +6% 510 500 +2% Revenue (QR' million) 3,853 3,119 +24% 2,017 1,835 +10% Net profit (QR' million) 1,504 1,495 +1% 831 673 +24% Note: The above figures have been reported based on non-IFRS based proportionate consolidation 1 Reported based on non-IFRS based proportionate consolidation IQ results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022 Page 3 of 6

CLASSIFICATION: C0 - NON-CONFIDENTIAL Petrochemicals segment reported a net profit of QR 1.5 billion for the six-month ended 30 June 2022, marginally up by 1% versus the same period of last year. This marginal increase was mainly due growth in segmental revenue being almost offset against higher operating costs. Blended product prices for the segment improved by 17% versus the same period of last year, against a backdrop of firm demand and higher energy prices, coupled with supply deficits. Sales volumes also improved by 6% compared to 1H-21, in line with growth in production volumes. Growth in selling prices combined with higher sales volumes, led 1H-22 segmental revenue to reach QR 3.9 billion, with an improvement of 24% versus the same period of last year. On a year-on-year basis, production volumes increased by 6%, as the segment's fuel additive operations were on a commercial shutdown during 1Q- 21. Revenue for the current quarter was up by 10% versus 1Q-22. This increase was primarily driven by improved selling prices which increased by 8% and higher sales volumes which increased by +2%. Growth in selling prices at the segmental level was mainly due to higher MTBE prices which increased by 23%, while LDPE prices slightly improved by 5% during 2Q-22 versus 1Q-22. Improved revenue aided segment's net profit to grow by 24%. Fertilizers: Variance Variance Key performance indicators 1H-22 1H-21 (%) 2Q-22 1Q-22 (%) [1H-22 vs [2Q-22 vs 1H-21] 1Q-22] Production (MT' 000) 4,680 4,835 -3% 2,380 2,300 +3% Average selling price ($/MT) 718 359 +100% 742 695 +7% Sales volumes (MT' 000) 3,139 3,028 +4% 1,516 1,622 -7% Revenue (QR' million) 7,953 3,842 +107% 3,972 3,981 -0% Net profit (QR' million) 3,307 1,538 +115% 1,562 1,745 -11% Fertilizer segment reported a net profit of QR 3.3 billion for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022, with an increase of 115%, versus the same period of last year. This increase was primarily driven by growth in revenue. Segment's revenue grew by 107% for the current six-month period versus 1H-21, primarily due to improved selling prices. Selling prices improved significantly by 100% versus the same period of last year and reflected positively on the segmental performance. Restricted supply from key exporting regions, together with inflationary pressures amid higher crop and energy prices remained key factors for elevated fertilizer prices on a year-on-year basis. Sales volumes also increased during the current period versus 1H-21, while production volumes slightly declined by 3% versus 1H-21. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, segmental revenue remained flat versus 1Q-22, as the growth in selling prices fully offset the decline in sales volumes. Decline in sales volumes was mainly linked to timing of shipments carried forward from 4Q-21 affected positively 1Q-22 segmental sales volumes. On the contrary, product prices improved during 2Q-22, mainly due to persistent supply side constraints, despite buyers remained cautious. Segmental net profit for 2Q-22 declined by 11% mainly due to comparatively higher operating cost linked to unplanned maintenance shutdown, coupled with flattish segmental revenue. Updates on QMC merger with QAFCO In June 2022, based on an internal review, QAFCO's Board of Directors decided to transfer Qatar Melamine Company's (QMC) assets to QAFCO through a business transfer agreement (merger scheme). IQ results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022 Page 4 of 6