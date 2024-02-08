CAIRO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Industries Qatar reported a 46% fall in 2023 net profit to 4.7 billion riyals ($1.29 billion) versus 8.8 billion riyals in 2022, the Qatari state news agency QNA reported on Thursday. ($1 = 3.6450 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Enas Alashray;)