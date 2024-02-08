CAIRO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Industries Qatar reported a 46% fall in 2023 net profit to 4.7 billion riyals ($1.29 billion) versus 8.8 billion riyals in 2022, the Qatari state news agency QNA reported on Thursday. ($1 = 3.6450 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Enas Alashray;)
Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C.
Equities
IQCD
QA000A0KD6K3
Consumer Goods Conglomerates
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|11.67 QAR
|-1.44%
|-2.75%
|-10.78%
|07:19pm
|Industries Qatar net profit falls by 46% to 4.7 bln riyals in 2023 -qatari state news agency
|RE
|Jan. 29
|QatarEnergy, Excelerate Energy sign 15-year supply LNG deal
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,563 PTS
|+0.50%
|+0.45%
|-
|11.67 QAR
|-1.44%
|-2.75%
|19 676 M $
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-10.78%
|19 676 M $
|+9.95%
|863 B $
|0.00%
|239 B $
|+8.70%
|151 B $
|-7.89%
|128 B $
|-3.57%
|76 452 M $
|+17.94%
|73 433 M $
|-14.83%
|51 865 M $
|-9.15%
|47 097 M $
|+4.23%
|28 457 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C. - Qatar Exchange
- News Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C.
- Industries Qatar net profit falls by 46% to 4.7 bln riyals in 2023 -qatari state news agency