Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C is a holding Qatar-based company. The Company is engaged in three business segments: the Petrochemical segment, which produces and sells ethylene, polyethylene, methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE), methanol, caustic soda, ethylene dichloride, vinyl chloride monomer and other petrochemical products; the Fertilizer segment produces and sells urea, ammonia and other by products, and the Steel segment produces and sells steel pellets, bars, billets and others. The Company's subsidiaries and joint ventures include Qatar Steel Company QSC, Qatar Petrochemical Company (QAPCO) QSC, Qatar Fertiliser Company QSCC and Qatar Fuel Additives Company Limited QSCC.

Sector Consumer Goods Conglomerates