Industry Development : Coupon Payment

Coupon Payment
10.06.2022 10:00:02 (local time)
Company: Industry Development Holding AD-Sofia (IDHB)
In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Industry Development Holding AD-Sofia
- BSE code: IDHB
- ISIN: BG2100018212
- Date of interest payment: 16.06.2022
- Coupon rate: 6m EURIBOR + 3.5 %
- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 15.06.2022 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.
- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 13.06.2022 (Ex Date: 14.06.2022).
Disclaimer
Industry Development Holding AD published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 07:11:08 UTC.