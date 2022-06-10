Industry Development : Coupon Payment

10.06.2022 10:00:02 (local time)

Company: Industry Development Holding AD-Sofia (IDHB)

In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:

- Issuer: Industry Development Holding AD-Sofia

- BSE code: IDHB

- ISIN: BG2100018212

- Date of interest payment: 16.06.2022

- Coupon rate: 6m EURIBOR + 3.5 %

- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 15.06.2022 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.

- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 13.06.2022 (Ex Date: 14.06.2022).