  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Industry Development Holding AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDH   BG1100043980

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AD

(IDH)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-05-31
2.480 BGN   +0.81%
03:12aINDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT : Coupon Payment
PU
2021Industry Development Holding AD Appoints Nikolay Petev Petkov as A New Member of the Board
CI
2018Industry Development Holding Mulls Acquisitions Of STRATEGY Asset Management
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industry Development : Coupon Payment

06/10/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Coupon Payment 10.06.2022 10:00:02 (local time)

Company: Industry Development Holding AD-Sofia (IDHB)
In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Industry Development Holding AD-Sofia
- BSE code: IDHB
- ISIN: BG2100018212
- Date of interest payment: 16.06.2022
- Coupon rate: 6m EURIBOR + 3.5 %
- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 15.06.2022 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.
- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 13.06.2022 (Ex Date: 14.06.2022).

Disclaimer

Industry Development Holding AD published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 07:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Vesela Plamenova Mancheva Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bilyana Ilieva Valkova Director
Maiya Angelova Peneva Director
Stanislava Hristova Avramova Director-Investor Relations
