18.06.2024 10:00:03 (local time)

Company: Industry Development Holding AD (6R1A)

In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:

- Issuer: Industry Development Holding AD

- BSE code: 6R1A

- ISIN: BG2100019160

- Date of interest payment: 22.06.2024

- Coupon rate: 5 %

- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 21.06.2024 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.

- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 19.06.2024 (Ex Date: 20.06.2024).