Industry Development : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
15.09.2022 13:51:19 (local time)
Company: Industry Development Holding AD-Sofia (6R1A)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 30 June 2022 from Texim Bank AD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of the issue of Industry Development Holding AD (6R1A), ISIN BG2100019160.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.
