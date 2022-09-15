Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Industry Development Holding AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDH   BG1100043980

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AD

(IDH)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-04
2.420 BGN   -3.97%
09:40aINDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
06/20INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
06/17INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT : Coupon Payment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industry Development : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

09/15/2022 | 09:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee) 15.09.2022 13:51:19 (local time)

Company: Industry Development Holding AD-Sofia (6R1A)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 30 June 2022 from Texim Bank AD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of the issue of Industry Development Holding AD (6R1A), ISIN BG2100019160.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

Disclaimer

Industry Development Holding AD published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 13:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AD
09:40aINDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' t..
PU
06/20INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
06/17INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT : Coupon Payment
PU
06/17INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT : Coupon Payment
PU
06/15INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' t..
PU
06/10INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT : Coupon Payment
PU
2021Industry Development Holding AD Appoints Nikolay Petev Petkov as A New Member of the Bo..
CI
2018Industry Development Holding Mulls Acquisitions Of STRATEGY Asset Management
CI
2018Development Group AD cancelled the acquisition of remaining 9.02% stake in Industry Dev..
CI
2018Development Group AD bid to acquire remaining 9.02% stake in Industry Development Holdi..
CI
More news
Chart INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AD
Duration : Period :
Industry Development Holding AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Vesela Plamenova Mancheva Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bilyana Ilieva Valkova Director
Maiya Angelova Peneva Director
Stanislava Hristova Avramova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AD0.00%12
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-24.75%50 030
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.47%23 475
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-23.55%10 821
HAL TRUST-16.20%10 596
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-20.28%9 261