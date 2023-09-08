Industry Development Holding AD, formerly Development Industry Holding AD, is a Bulgaria-based holding company, which is principally engaged in the acquisition, management, assessment, and sale of interests in Bulgarian and foreign companies. The Holding specializes in the acquisition, management, and sale of bonds, patents, assignment of licenses and other intellectual property rights. The Company has a number of subsidiaries active in different business sectors: the engineering and construction industry, including Intransmash-Engineering AD Sofia; the textiles industry, including Modno Obleklo AD and Alena-R AD; the apparel industry, including Toni AD, Burya AD and Sport AD, and the cosmetics production industry, including Adara AD.

Sector Investment Holding Companies