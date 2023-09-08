Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee) 08.09.2023 16:07:16 (local time)
Company: Industry Development Holding AD-Sofia (IDHB)
BSE received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 30 September 2023 from Capital Invest EAD as a trustee of the bondholders of Industry Development Holding AD (IDHB), ISIN BG2100018212.
