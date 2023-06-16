Advanced search
    IDH   BG1100043980

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AD

(IDH)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-24
2.560 BGN   -.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
News

Industry Development : Invitation and materials for a GSM

06/16/2023 | 02:50pm EDT
Invitation and materials for a GSM 16.06.2023 16:54:48 (local time)

Company: Industry Development Holding AD-Sofia (IDH)
Due to the lack of quorum, the regular GMS convened by Industry Development Holding on 16 June 2023 has not taken place.
Therefore, the GMS will be held on 30 June 2023 at 2:00 pm, same place and agenda.
The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the GMS, i.e. by 16 June 2023 (Record Date).
The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, so the shareholders be entitled to exercise their voting right at the GMS, was 14 June 2023 (Ex Date: 15 June 2023).

Disclaimer

Industry Development Holding AD published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 18:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
