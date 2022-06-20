Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Industry Development Holding AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDH   BG1100043980

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AD

(IDH)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-14
2.420 BGN    0.00%
09:14aINDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
06/17INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT : Coupon Payment
PU
06/17INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT : Coupon Payment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industry Development : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

06/20/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Minutes from a General shareholders meeting 20.06.2022 15:49:05 (local time)

Company: Industry Development Holding AD-Sofia (IDH)
The regular General Meeting of Shareholders of Industry Development Holding dated 15 June 2022 has passed the following resolutions:
- Adoption of the 2021 individual and consolidated activity reports of the managing bodies
- Adoption of the 2021 individual and consolidated annual financial reports of the company
- Adoption of the reports of the registered auditor on the verification of the 2021 individual and consolidated annual financial reports of the company
- Adoption of the report of the Audit Committee on 2021
- Adoption of the report of the Investor Relations Director on 2021
- Adoption of the report on the implementation of the remuneration policy for the members of the managing bodies
- Release from liability of the members of the managing bodies for their activity in 2021
- Adoption of a decision, an extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the company to elect a registered auditor for 2022
- Allocation of the 2021 profit of BGN 285,963.50 to the retained profit of the company
The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's GMS is available on the website of the Exchange.

Disclaimer

Industry Development Holding AD published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 13:13:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AD
09:14aINDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
06/17INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT : Coupon Payment
PU
06/17INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT : Coupon Payment
PU
06/15INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' t..
PU
06/10INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT : Coupon Payment
PU
2021Industry Development Holding AD Appoints Nikolay Petev Petkov as A New Member of the Bo..
CI
2018Industry Development Holding Mulls Acquisitions Of STRATEGY Asset Management
CI
2018Development Group AD cancelled the acquisition of remaining 9.02% stake in Industry Dev..
CI
2018Development Group AD bid to acquire remaining 9.02% stake in Industry Development Holdi..
CI
2017Industry Development Holding AD sold a 1.23% stake in Neo London Capital JSC.
CI
More news
Chart INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AD
Duration : Period :
Industry Development Holding AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Vesela Plamenova Mancheva Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bilyana Ilieva Valkova Director
Maiya Angelova Peneva Director
Stanislava Hristova Avramova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AD0.00%13
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-22.42%52 420
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.78%25 254
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-18.52%12 198
HAL TRUST-12.42%11 585
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-19.80%9 751