Industry Development : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

20.06.2022 15:49:05 (local time)

Company: Industry Development Holding AD-Sofia (IDH)

The regular General Meeting of Shareholders of Industry Development Holding dated 15 June 2022 has passed the following resolutions:

- Adoption of the 2021 individual and consolidated activity reports of the managing bodies

- Adoption of the 2021 individual and consolidated annual financial reports of the company

- Adoption of the reports of the registered auditor on the verification of the 2021 individual and consolidated annual financial reports of the company

- Adoption of the report of the Audit Committee on 2021

- Adoption of the report of the Investor Relations Director on 2021

- Adoption of the report on the implementation of the remuneration policy for the members of the managing bodies

- Release from liability of the members of the managing bodies for their activity in 2021

- Adoption of a decision, an extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the company to elect a registered auditor for 2022

- Allocation of the 2021 profit of BGN 285,963.50 to the retained profit of the company

The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's GMS is available on the website of the Exchange.

