Industry Development : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

12.06.2023 17:34:30 (local time)

Company: Industry Development Holding AD-Sofia (IDHB)

The General Meeting of Bondholders of Industry Development Holding, ISIN BG2100018212, dated 12 June 2023 has passed the following resolutions:

- Changing the interest rate on the bond as of 16 June 2023 to a floating interest rate formed by the 6-month EURIBOR plus 1% (100 bps), but in total not less than 2.00% p.a. and not more than 5.50% p.a.

- Consent to changing the collateral for the bond issue having ISIN BG2100018212 to reflect the changes in the applicable interest rate of the bond

The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's GMB is available on the website of the Exchange.

