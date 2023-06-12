Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Industry Development Holding AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDH   BG1100043980

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AD

(IDH)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-24
2.560 BGN   -.--%
11:01aIndustry Development : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
03:05aIndustry Development : Coupon Payment
PU
02/09Industry Development : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
Industry Development : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

06/12/2023 | 11:01am EDT
Minutes from a General shareholders meeting 12.06.2023 17:34:30 (local time)

Company: Industry Development Holding AD-Sofia (IDHB)
The General Meeting of Bondholders of Industry Development Holding, ISIN BG2100018212, dated 12 June 2023 has passed the following resolutions:
- Changing the interest rate on the bond as of 16 June 2023 to a floating interest rate formed by the 6-month EURIBOR plus 1% (100 bps), but in total not less than 2.00% p.a. and not more than 5.50% p.a.
- Consent to changing the collateral for the bond issue having ISIN BG2100018212 to reflect the changes in the applicable interest rate of the bond
The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's GMB is available on the website of the Exchange.

Industry Development Holding AD published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 15:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Vesela Plamenova Mancheva Director
Nikolay Petev Petkov Chairman
Bilyana Ilieva Valkova Director
Nayden Rosenov Nedelchev Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AD0.00%14
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)12.20%61 465
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.23%24 089
HAL TRUST2.00%11 662
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.23.78%11 199
LIFCO AB (PUBL)31.78%9 624
