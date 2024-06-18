18.06.2024 10:00:03 (local time)

Company: Industry Development Holding AD (6R1A)

In view of a forthcoming partial repayment of the principal of an issue of bonds, please be informed of the following:

- Issuer: Industry Development Holding AD

- BSE code: 6R1A

- ISIN code: BG2100019160

- Date of partial repayment: 22.06.2024

- Total partial repayment: EUR 1000000

- Partial repayment per bond: EUR 100

- The right on partial repayment of the principal will be entitled to all bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 21.06.2024 (Record Date).

- The final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the holder will have the right on partial repayment of the principal, will be 19.06.2024 (Ex Date: 20.06.2024).

- Following 22.06.2024, the interest will be calculated on the rest of the outstanding principal i.e. on EUR 1000000.

- Exchange transactions executed after 19.06.2024 will entitle rights on the outstanding principal per bond i.e. on EUR 100.

