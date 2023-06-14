Industry Development : Registration of financial instruments

14.06.2023 09:30:59 (local time)

BSE Board of Directors adopted the following decision at a session held under Record of Proceedings No. 30 of 13 June 2023:

With reference to an application submitted under Art. 20 (3) of Part III - Listing Rules and on the grounds of Art. 33 (8) thereof, the BSE Board of Directors amends the parameters of an issue of bonds admitted to trading on the Bonds Segment of the BSE Main Market as follows:

- Issuer: Industry Development Holding AD

- BSE code of the issue of bonds: IDHB

- ISIN of the issue: BG2100018212

- Annual interest rate as of 16 June 2023: 6-month EURIBOR plus 1% (100 bps), but in total, not less than 2.00% p.a. and not more than 5.50% p.a.

- Date of registering the amendments to the bond issue parameters: 15 June 2023 (Thursday)

The information document under Art. 100b (7) of the POSA is available on the website of the Exchange.

