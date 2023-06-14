Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Industry Development Holding AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDH   BG1100043980

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AD

(IDH)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-24
2.560 BGN   -.--%
04:59aIndustry Development : Registration of financial instruments
PU
06/12Industry Development : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
06/12Industry Development : Coupon Payment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industry Development : Registration of financial instruments

06/14/2023 | 04:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Registration of financial instruments 14.06.2023 09:30:59 (local time)

BSE Board of Directors adopted the following decision at a session held under Record of Proceedings No. 30 of 13 June 2023:
With reference to an application submitted under Art. 20 (3) of Part III - Listing Rules and on the grounds of Art. 33 (8) thereof, the BSE Board of Directors amends the parameters of an issue of bonds admitted to trading on the Bonds Segment of the BSE Main Market as follows:
- Issuer: Industry Development Holding AD
- BSE code of the issue of bonds: IDHB
- ISIN of the issue: BG2100018212
- Annual interest rate as of 16 June 2023: 6-month EURIBOR plus 1% (100 bps), but in total, not less than 2.00% p.a. and not more than 5.50% p.a.
- Date of registering the amendments to the bond issue parameters: 15 June 2023 (Thursday)
The information document under Art. 100b (7) of the POSA is available on the website of the Exchange.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Industry Development Holding AD published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 08:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AD
04:59aIndustry Development : Registration of financial instruments
PU
06/12Industry Development : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
06/12Industry Development : Coupon Payment
PU
02/09Industry Development : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
01/23Industry Development : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
2022Industry Development : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' t..
PU
2022Industry Development : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
2022Industry Development : Partial Repayment
PU
2022Industry Development : Coupon Payment
PU
2022Industry Development : Coupon Payment
PU
More news
Chart INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AD
Duration : Period :
Industry Development Holding AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Vesela Plamenova Mancheva Director
Nikolay Petev Petkov Chairman
Bilyana Ilieva Valkova Director
Nayden Rosenov Nedelchev Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AD0.00%14
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)11.74%61 887
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.80%24 008
HAL TRUST2.00%11 712
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.19.00%10 680
LIFCO AB (PUBL)34.71%9 948
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer