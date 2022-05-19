Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. INEO Tech Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INEO   CA45674Q1028

INEO TECH CORP.

(INEO)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/18 03:38:16 pm EDT
0.1800 CAD   -5.26%
08:05aINEO Tech. Corp. to Present at the LD Micro Invitational
NE
04/06INEO Tech Corp. Files for Design Patent on Ineo Welcoming G.A.T.E
CI
04/06INEO Files for Design Patent on INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E.
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INEO Tech. Corp. to Present at the LD Micro Invitational

05/19/2022 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Westlake Village, California, and Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2022) - INEO Tech. Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF), the developer and operator of the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 8th at 10:00 AM PT at the Four Seasons Westlake Village. Mr. Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer, will be giving the presentation.

"We are thrilled to be presenting at the LD Micro Invitational and excited to share the INEO story," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "The conference will give us an opportunity to share INEO's progress and our expansion plans of the INEO Media Network to a range of industry professionals and investors."

Event: LD Micro Invitational
Date: Wednesday, June 8th
Time: 10:00 AM PT - Track 2
Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

"We are proud to be hosting our 12th annual installment of the Invitational at a new and fantastic venue no less. I want to build on the incredible momentum generated from last October, and it is always a joy welcoming Mr. Hall back to the LD stage," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th. This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings. For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers at Dean@ldmicro.com.

About INEO Tech. Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. The Company also deploys the INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF". To learn more about INEO visit: www.ineosolutionsinc.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. http://www.ldmicro.com

For further information:

Pardeep Sangha
Investor Relations, INEO Tech Corp.
investor@ineosolutionsinc.com
(604) 572-6392

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124603


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about INEO TECH CORP.
08:05aINEO Tech. Corp. to Present at the LD Micro Invitational
NE
04/06INEO Tech Corp. Files for Design Patent on Ineo Welcoming G.A.T.E
CI
04/06INEO Files for Design Patent on INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E.
AQ
03/30INEO Tech Corp Unveils INEO Ineo Media Player for Retail Customers
CI
03/15INEO Tech Corp. Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/28INEO Tech Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended De..
CI
02/10INEO Tech Corp. Partners with Vistar Media
CI
02/10INEO TECH : Kyle Hall
PU
01/20INEO TECH : Kyle Hall
PU
01/20INEO Tech Corp. acquired SecurityTags.com from Vitag PVT Ltd.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1,30 M 1,01 M 1,01 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,8 M 8,43 M 8,43 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart INEO TECH CORP.
Duration : Period :
INEO Tech Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,18 CAD
Average target price 1,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 456%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Kyle Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Greg Watkin Chairman & President
Bernadette Ryle Chief Financial Officer
Steven Emanuel Matyas Director
Serge Gattesco Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INEO TECH CORP.-37.93%8
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-36.35%46 511
GARMIN LTD.-25.68%19 544
ALLEGION PLC-17.58%9 585
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-34.03%6 868
ADT INC.-18.07%6 245