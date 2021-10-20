INEO Tech : Announces Investor Webinar for 2021 Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results

SURREY, BC, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), an innovative provider of location-based digital advertising, analytics and loss prevention solutions for retailers, will release its 2021 Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Annual financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021 prior to market open on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

The Company will hold a webinar to discuss its results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 1:00pm EST (10:00 am PST). The call will be hosted by: Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer; Greg Watkin, Chairman and President, and Pardeep S. Sangha, Head of Investor Relations.

Webinar Details:

Date: October 28, 2021 Time: 1:00pm EST (10:00 am PST) To register for the webinar, please visit the following URL: https://bit.ly/INEOWebinar

About INEO Tech Corp.

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., is a provider of location based digital advertising, analytics and loss prevention solutions for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. The Company owns and operates its INEO Welcoming Network and also offers its technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

