Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. INES Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9742   JP3105000008

INES CORPORATION

(9742)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-15 am EST
1418.00 JPY   -0.98%
09/29INES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/30INES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29Tranche Update on INES Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 22, 2021.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INES : Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

11/15/2022 | 04:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Please note this report is a summary of disclosure documents prepared for the convenience of shareholders and other investors outside Japan. In the event of any discrepancy between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

October 31, 2022

Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Half of the Fiscal Year

Ending March 31, 2023 [Japanese standard]

INES Corporation

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code: 9742)

Representative:

Koichi Yoshimura, President & Representative Director

Contacts:

Satoshi Numazaki, Assistant General Manager, Corporate Staff Division

Tel: +81-3-6864-3650

Head Office:

3-10-1, Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0053, Japan

Tel: +81-3-6864-3650

URL:

https://www.ines.co.jp/en/

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Million yen, figures in percentages denote year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2022

19,987

5.6

1,525

80.3

1,563

74.9

991

98.3

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2021

18,923

(4.0)

846

(38.0)

894

(35.7)

500

61.0

(Note) Comprehensive income

Six months ended September 30, 2022: ¥895 million (29.3%)

Six months ended September 30, 2021: ¥692 million (81.7%)

Profit per share (Yen)

Fully diluted profit per share

(Yen)

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2022

47.68

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2021

21.16

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

(Million yen)

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio (%)

As of September 30, 2022

46,627

35,104

75.3

As of March 31, 2022

46,827

34,620

73.9

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

As of September 30, 2022: ¥35,104 million

As of March 31, 2022: ¥34,620 million

2. Dividends

Dividends per share (Yen)

End of Q1

End of Q2

End of Q3

Fiscal year end

Annual

Year ended March 31, 2022

20.00

20.00

40.00

Year ending March 31, 2023

20.00

Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)

20.00

40.00

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: No

3. Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Million yen, figures in percentages denote year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Profit per share

owners of parent

(Yen)

Full year

43,000

7.4

3,300

68.1

3,300

60.2

2,000

53.8

96.17

(Note) Revisions to results forecasts published most recently: No

1

* Notes

  1. Significant changes in subsidiaries during the first half under review (changes in subsidiaries causing a change in the scope of consolidation): No
  2. Application of special accounting treatment to the preparation of consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates
    1. Changes in accounting policies associated with the revision of accounting standards, etc.: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1.: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Restatement: No
  5. Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at the term end (including treasury shares)

FY2023/3 H1:

20,900,000 shares

FY2022/3:

23,900,000 shares

2. Number of treasury shares at the term end

FY2023/3 H1:

104,259 shares

FY2022/3:

3,107,001 shares

  • 3. Average number of shares outstanding FY2023/3 H1: 20,794,180 shares FY2022/3 H1: 23,635,523 shares

  • Quarterly consolidated financial statements are placed outside the scope of quarterly reviews performed by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
  • Explanation regarding the proper use of results forecasts and other important notes

(Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements)

Forward-looking statements such as results forecasts provided in this document are prepared based on currently available information and assumptions that are deemed reasonable, but the Company does not intend to guarantee their achievement. Moreover, actual results may differ significantly from the above forecasts for a variety of reasons, such as the impact on the world economy of Russian invasion into Ukraine and the spread of COVID-19 infections. For conditions regarding the assumptions for results forecasts and notes on the use of results forecasts, etc., please refer to page 4 of the accompanying materials "1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023, (3) Explanation on future forecast information such as consolidated results forecasts."

2

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

  1. External environment and the Company's initiatives in the first half under review

During the first half under review, there were signs of recovery in the Japanese economy, reflecting the effects of policy measures and a change in phase of the COVID-19 pandemic to a phase of living with COVID-19 where infection control is balanced with social and economic activities. Meanwhile, risk factors for the global economy emerged, including the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war, price hikes, supply constraints, and fluctuations in the financial and exchange markets. In the information service industry, as shown in the Bank of Japan's Tankan survey (Short-Term Economic Survey of Enterprises in Japan), corporate investment in software was little affected by short-term macroeconomic trends and remained firm as companies addressed long-term challenges, including digitalization.

Under these circumstances, the Company stepped up efforts to develop solutions to promote digital transformation (DX) at customers and enhance marketing and sales. Meanwhile, the Company developed its organization and structure to prepare for the standardization of local governments' systems planned to be implemented by the end of FY2025.

On the human capital front, the Company made steady efforts to cultivate human resources. In conjunction with the iCD (i Competency Dictionary) tool it has been using since 2016 as an index for the development of IT human resources, the Company received the gold (single star) status of the "iCD User Company Certification Program"* in April 2022 in recognition of efforts and achievements that it made with the use of the tool.

Meanwhile, the Company made many different proposals and conducted demonstration experiments in the DX field, while promoting alliances with other companies, including the Mitsubishi Research Institute Group, with which the Company has concluded a business and capital tie-up agreement. The Company expanded sales of solutions using AI for local governments and provided educational support service to develop local government employees' DX skills. Going forward, starting with the promotion of DX for local governments, the Company will provide strong assistance to local governments, helping them to take steps to ensure digital transformation is implemented by local communities and the private sector as well.

It will also ensure that DX solutions are adopted by a broader range of customers while also accelerating preparations for the reorganization of the Group companies scheduled for April 2023 with a view in particular to improving operation business efficiency.

    • The iCD User Company Certification Program is sponsored by the Skill Standards User's Group for the purpose of popularizing the iCD tool. Six types of certification are provided according to the use level of iCD and achievements thereof. The gold certificate is given to companies that have achieved concrete results through the application of the iCD.
  2. Details of operating results

Consolidated net sales for the first half under review increased 5.6% year on year, to ¥19,987 million (please refer to "Consolidated net sales and operating profit in the first half for the past five years" and "Consolidated net sales by sector," which are shown in the tables below). In the Public sector, net sales rose 4.7% year on year, to ¥7,890 million, reflecting BPO projects related to COVID-19 vaccinations and welfare benefits. Net sales in the Financial sector declined 2.9% year on year, to ¥5,415 million, mainly reflecting the reduction of life insurance system development projects. Net sales in the General Industry sector increased 22.8% year on year, to ¥4,090 million, attributable to recovery in IT investment demand mainly in the retailing industry. At Group companies (posted under "Other" in the "Consolidated net sales by sector" section), net sales increased 4.7% year on year, to ¥2,591 million in the first half under review, mainly due to the strong performance of cloud service projects.

3

On the profit side, consolidated operating profit came to ¥1,525 million (up 80.3% year on year), and consolidated ordinary profit was ¥1,563 million (up 74.9% year on year) in the first half under review, reflecting an increase in sales chiefly in the Public and General Industry sectors. As a result, the Company recorded a profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥991 million (up 98.3% year on year).

Net sales and operating profit in the first half for the past five years

(Million yen)

1H of FY2018

1H of FY2019

1H of FY2020

1H of FY2021

1H of FY2022

Net sales

17,655

19,822

19,716

18,923

19,987

Operating profit

597

1,495

1,363

846

1,525

Consolidated net sales by sector

(Million yen)

Six months ended September 30, 2021

Six months ended September 30, 2022

Category/Term

YoY change (%)

Amount

Composition ratio

Amount

Composition ratio

(%)

(%)

Public

7,537

39.8

7,890

39.5

4.7

Financial

5,578

29.5

5,415

27.1

(2.9)

General industry

3,331

17.6

4,090

20.4

22.8

Other

2,476

13.1

2,591

13.0

4.7

Total

18,923

100.0

19,987

100.0

5.6

Consolidated net sales by product/service

(Million yen)

Six months ended September 30, 2021

Six months ended September 30, 2022

Category/Term

YoY change (%)

Amount

Composition ratio

Amount

Composition ratio

(%)

(%)

System development

7,516

39.8

7,749

38.8

3.1

System operation

6,302

33.3

7,429

37.2

17.9

System maintenance

2,462

13.0

2,388

11.9

(3.0)

Sales of information

474

2.5

449

2.3

(5.2)

equipment

Other

2,169

11.4

1,970

9.8

(9.1)

Total

18,923

100.0

19,987

100.0

5.6

(3) Explanation on future forecast information such as consolidated results forecasts

The consolidated financial results forecast and dividend forecast published on April 28, 2022 remain unchanged.

(Caution on future forecast information)

Forward-looking statements such as results forecasts provided in this document are prepared based on currently available information and assumptions that are deemed reasonable, but the Company does not intend to guarantee their achievement. Actual results, etc. may be subject to significant change for a variety of reasons, such as the impact on the world economy of the Russian invasion into Ukraine and the spread of COVID-19.

4

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes

Quarterly consolidated balance sheet

As of March 31 and September 30, 2022

(Million yen)

FY2021

2Q of FY2022

(As of March 31, 2022)

(As of September 30, 2022)

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and deposits

9,945

11,506

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and

9,323

7,737

contract assets

Securities

2,300

2,300

Work in process

210

510

Raw materials and supplies

78

59

Prepaid expenses

436

420

Other

41

54

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(13)

(12)

Total current assets

22,323

22,576

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

3,630

3,631

Accumulated depreciation

(3,003)

(3,102)

Buildings and structures, net

626

528

Tools, furniture and fixtures

4,676

4,823

Accumulated depreciation

(3,427)

(3,604)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

1,248

1,218

Land

3

3

Total property, plant and equipment

1,878

1,750

Intangible assets

Software

2,656

2,446

Other

24

24

Total intangible assets

2,680

2,471

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

13,586

13,321

Long-term prepaid expenses

750

719

Deferred tax assets

4,493

4,533

Other

1,114

1,254

Total investments and other assets

19,945

19,828

Total non-current assets

24,504

24,050

Total assets

46,827

46,627

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

INES Corporation published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 09:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INES CORPORATION
09/29INES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/30INES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29Tranche Update on INES Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 22, 2021..
CI
03/29INES Corporation's Equity Buyback announced on December 22, 2021, has expired with 1,02..
CI
01/05Tranche Update on INES Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 22, 2021..
CI
2021Tranche Update on INES Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 30, 2021.
CI
2021INES Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 1,500,000 shares, representing 6.76% f..
CI
2021INES Corporation authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2021INES Corporation's Equity Buyback announced on July 30, 2021, has expired with 1,998,00..
CI
2021Tranche Update on INES Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 30, 2021.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 40 033 M 285 M 285 M
Net income 2022 1 300 M 9,26 M 9,26 M
Net cash 2022 12 245 M 87,2 M 87,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,5x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 29 776 M 212 M 212 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 527
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart INES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
INES Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Koichi Yoshimura President & Representative Director
Kyota Omori Independent Outside Director
Qun Jin Independent Outside Director
Kanako Murakami Independent Outside Director
Nobuyuki Sato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INES CORPORATION-5.23%212
ACCENTURE PLC-30.02%182 036
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-10.78%150 668
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.89%130 375
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.1.07%103 740
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.02%82 099