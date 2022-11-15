INES : Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
11/15/2022 | 04:01am EST
Please note this report is a summary of disclosure documents prepared for the convenience of shareholders and other investors outside Japan. In the event of any discrepancy between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
October 31, 2022
Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Half of the Fiscal Year
Ending March 31, 2023 [Japanese standard]
INES Corporation
Listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code: 9742)
Representative:
Koichi Yoshimura, President & Representative Director
Contacts:
Satoshi Numazaki, Assistant General Manager, Corporate Staff Division
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Million yen, figures in percentages denote year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2022
19,987
5.6
1,525
80.3
1,563
74.9
991
98.3
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2021
18,923
(4.0)
846
(38.0)
894
(35.7)
500
61.0
(Note) Comprehensive income
Six months ended September 30, 2022: ¥895 million (29.3%)
Six months ended September 30, 2021: ¥692 million (81.7%)
Profit per share (Yen)
Fully diluted profit per share
(Yen)
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2022
47.68
―
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2021
21.16
―
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
(Million yen)
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio (%)
As of September 30, 2022
46,627
35,104
75.3
As of March 31, 2022
46,827
34,620
73.9
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
As of September 30, 2022: ¥35,104 million
As of March 31, 2022: ¥34,620 million
2. Dividends
Dividends per share (Yen)
End of Q1
End of Q2
End of Q3
Fiscal year end
Annual
Year ended March 31, 2022
―
20.00
―
20.00
40.00
Year ending March 31, 2023
―
20.00
Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)
―
20.00
40.00
(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: No
3. Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Million yen, figures in percentages denote year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Profit per share
owners of parent
(Yen)
Full year
43,000
7.4
3,300
68.1
3,300
60.2
2,000
53.8
96.17
(Note) Revisions to results forecasts published most recently: No
1
* Notes
Significant changes in subsidiaries during the first half under review (changes in subsidiaries causing a change in the scope of consolidation): No
Application of special accounting treatment to the preparation of consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies associated with the revision of accounting standards, etc.: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1.: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Restatement: No
Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
Number of shares outstanding at the term end (including treasury shares)
FY2023/3 H1:
20,900,000 shares
FY2022/3:
23,900,000 shares
2. Number of treasury shares at the term end
FY2023/3 H1:
104,259 shares
FY2022/3:
3,107,001 shares
3. Average number of shares outstanding FY2023/3 H1: 20,794,180 shares FY2022/3 H1: 23,635,523 shares
Quarterly consolidated financial statements are placed outside the scope of quarterly reviews performed by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
Explanation regarding the proper use of results forecasts and other important notes
(Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements)
Forward-looking statements such as results forecasts provided in this document are prepared based on currently available information and assumptions that are deemed reasonable, but the Company does not intend to guarantee their achievement. Moreover, actual results may differ significantly from the above forecasts for a variety of reasons, such as the impact on the world economy of Russian invasion into Ukraine and the spread of COVID-19 infections. For conditions regarding the assumptions for results forecasts and notes on the use of results forecasts, etc., please refer to page 4 of the accompanying materials "1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023, (3) Explanation on future forecast information such as consolidated results forecasts."
2
1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
External environment and the Company's initiatives in the first half under review
During the first half under review, there were signs of recovery in the Japanese economy, reflecting the effects of policy measures and a change in phase of the COVID-19 pandemic to a phase of living with COVID-19 where infection control is balanced with social and economic activities. Meanwhile, risk factors for the global economy emerged, including the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war, price hikes, supply constraints, and fluctuations in the financial and exchange markets. In the information service industry, as shown in the Bank of Japan's Tankan survey (Short-Term Economic Survey of Enterprises in Japan), corporate investment in software was little affected by short-term macroeconomic trends and remained firm as companies addressed long-term challenges, including digitalization.
Under these circumstances, the Company stepped up efforts to develop solutions to promote digital transformation (DX) at customers and enhance marketing and sales. Meanwhile, the Company developed its organization and structure to prepare for the standardization of local governments' systems planned to be implemented by the end of FY2025.
On the human capital front, the Company made steady efforts to cultivate human resources. In conjunction with the iCD (i Competency Dictionary) tool it has been using since 2016 as an index for the development of IT human resources, the Company received the gold (single star) status of the "iCD User Company Certification Program"* in April 2022 in recognition of efforts and achievements that it made with the use of the tool.
Meanwhile, the Company made many different proposals and conducted demonstration experiments in the DX field, while promoting alliances with other companies, including the Mitsubishi Research Institute Group, with which the Company has concluded a business and capital tie-up agreement. The Company expanded sales of solutions using AI for local governments and provided educational support service to develop local government employees' DX skills. Going forward, starting with the promotion of DX for local governments, the Company will provide strong assistance to local governments, helping them to take steps to ensure digital transformation is implemented by local communities and the private sector as well.
It will also ensure that DX solutions are adopted by a broader range of customers while also accelerating preparations for the reorganization of the Group companies scheduled for April 2023 with a view in particular to improving operation business efficiency.
The iCD User Company Certification Program is sponsored by the Skill Standards User's Group for the purpose of popularizing the iCD tool. Six types of certification are provided according to the use level of iCD and achievements thereof. The gold certificate is given to companies that have achieved concrete results through the application of the iCD.
Details of operating results
Consolidated net sales for the first half under review increased 5.6% year on year, to ¥19,987 million (please refer to "Consolidated net sales and operating profit in the first half for the past five years" and "Consolidated net sales by sector," which are shown in the tables below). In the Public sector, net sales rose 4.7% year on year, to ¥7,890 million, reflecting BPO projects related to COVID-19 vaccinations and welfare benefits. Net sales in the Financial sector declined 2.9% year on year, to ¥5,415 million, mainly reflecting the reduction of life insurance system development projects. Net sales in the General Industry sector increased 22.8% year on year, to ¥4,090 million, attributable to recovery in IT investment demand mainly in the retailing industry. At Group companies (posted under "Other" in the "Consolidated net sales by sector" section), net sales increased 4.7% year on year, to ¥2,591 million in the first half under review, mainly due to the strong performance of cloud service projects.
3
On the profit side, consolidated operating profit came to ¥1,525 million (up 80.3% year on year), and consolidated ordinary profit was ¥1,563 million (up 74.9% year on year) in the first half under review, reflecting an increase in sales chiefly in the Public and General Industry sectors. As a result, the Company recorded a profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥991 million (up 98.3% year on year).
Net sales and operating profit in the first half for the past five years
(Million yen)
1H of FY2018
1H of FY2019
1H of FY2020
1H of FY2021
1H of FY2022
Net sales
17,655
19,822
19,716
18,923
19,987
Operating profit
597
1,495
1,363
846
1,525
Consolidated net sales by sector
(Million yen)
Six months ended September 30, 2021
Six months ended September 30, 2022
Category/Term
YoY change (%)
Amount
Composition ratio
Amount
Composition ratio
(%)
(%)
Public
7,537
39.8
7,890
39.5
4.7
Financial
5,578
29.5
5,415
27.1
(2.9)
General industry
3,331
17.6
4,090
20.4
22.8
Other
2,476
13.1
2,591
13.0
4.7
Total
18,923
100.0
19,987
100.0
5.6
Consolidated net sales by product/service
(Million yen)
Six months ended September 30, 2021
Six months ended September 30, 2022
Category/Term
YoY change (%)
Amount
Composition ratio
Amount
Composition ratio
(%)
(%)
System development
7,516
39.8
7,749
38.8
3.1
System operation
6,302
33.3
7,429
37.2
17.9
System maintenance
2,462
13.0
2,388
11.9
(3.0)
Sales of information
474
2.5
449
2.3
(5.2)
equipment
Other
2,169
11.4
1,970
9.8
(9.1)
Total
18,923
100.0
19,987
100.0
5.6
(3) Explanation on future forecast information such as consolidated results forecasts
The consolidated financial results forecast and dividend forecast published on April 28, 2022 remain unchanged.
(Caution on future forecast information)
Forward-looking statements such as results forecasts provided in this document are prepared based on currently available information and assumptions that are deemed reasonable, but the Company does not intend to guarantee their achievement. Actual results, etc. may be subject to significant change for a variety of reasons, such as the impact on the world economy of the Russian invasion into Ukraine and the spread of COVID-19.
4
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes
Quarterly consolidated balance sheet
As of March 31 and September 30, 2022
(Million yen)
FY2021
2Q of FY2022
(As of March 31, 2022)
(As of September 30, 2022)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and deposits
9,945
11,506
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and
9,323
7,737
contract assets
Securities
2,300
2,300
Work in process
210
510
Raw materials and supplies
78
59
Prepaid expenses
436
420
Other
41
54
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(13)
(12)
Total current assets
22,323
22,576
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
3,630
3,631
Accumulated depreciation
(3,003)
(3,102)
Buildings and structures, net
626
528
Tools, furniture and fixtures
4,676
4,823
Accumulated depreciation
(3,427)
(3,604)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
1,248
1,218
Land
3
3
Total property, plant and equipment
1,878
1,750
Intangible assets
Software
2,656
2,446
Other
24
24
Total intangible assets
2,680
2,471
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
13,586
13,321
Long-term prepaid expenses
750
719
Deferred tax assets
4,493
4,533
Other
1,114
1,254
Total investments and other assets
19,945
19,828
Total non-current assets
24,504
24,050
Total assets
46,827
46,627
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
INES Corporation published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 09:00:07 UTC.