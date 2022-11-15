INES : Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

External environment and the Company's initiatives in the first half under review

During the first half under review, there were signs of recovery in the Japanese economy, reflecting the effects of policy measures and a change in phase of the COVID-19 pandemic to a phase of living with COVID-19 where infection control is balanced with social and economic activities. Meanwhile, risk factors for the global economy emerged, including the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war, price hikes, supply constraints, and fluctuations in the financial and exchange markets. In the information service industry, as shown in the Bank of Japan's Tankan survey (Short-Term Economic Survey of Enterprises in Japan), corporate investment in software was little affected by short-term macroeconomic trends and remained firm as companies addressed long-term challenges, including digitalization.

Under these circumstances, the Company stepped up efforts to develop solutions to promote digital transformation (DX) at customers and enhance marketing and sales. Meanwhile, the Company developed its organization and structure to prepare for the standardization of local governments' systems planned to be implemented by the end of FY2025.

On the human capital front, the Company made steady efforts to cultivate human resources. In conjunction with the iCD (i Competency Dictionary) tool it has been using since 2016 as an index for the development of IT human resources, the Company received the gold (single star) status of the "iCD User Company Certification Program"* in April 2022 in recognition of efforts and achievements that it made with the use of the tool.

Meanwhile, the Company made many different proposals and conducted demonstration experiments in the DX field, while promoting alliances with other companies, including the Mitsubishi Research Institute Group, with which the Company has concluded a business and capital tie-up agreement. The Company expanded sales of solutions using AI for local governments and provided educational support service to develop local government employees' DX skills. Going forward, starting with the promotion of DX for local governments, the Company will provide strong assistance to local governments, helping them to take steps to ensure digital transformation is implemented by local communities and the private sector as well.

It will also ensure that DX solutions are adopted by a broader range of customers while also accelerating preparations for the reorganization of the Group companies scheduled for April 2023 with a view in particular to improving operation business efficiency.

The iCD User Company Certification Program is sponsored by the Skill Standards User's Group for the purpose of popularizing the iCD tool. Six types of certification are provided according to the use level of iCD and achievements thereof. The gold certificate is given to companies that have achieved concrete results through the application of the iCD. Details of operating results

Consolidated net sales for the first half under review increased 5.6% year on year, to ¥19,987 million (please refer to "Consolidated net sales and operating profit in the first half for the past five years" and "Consolidated net sales by sector," which are shown in the tables below). In the Public sector, net sales rose 4.7% year on year, to ¥7,890 million, reflecting BPO projects related to COVID-19 vaccinations and welfare benefits. Net sales in the Financial sector declined 2.9% year on year, to ¥5,415 million, mainly reflecting the reduction of life insurance system development projects. Net sales in the General Industry sector increased 22.8% year on year, to ¥4,090 million, attributable to recovery in IT investment demand mainly in the retailing industry. At Group companies (posted under "Other" in the "Consolidated net sales by sector" section), net sales increased 4.7% year on year, to ¥2,591 million in the first half under review, mainly due to the strong performance of cloud service projects.