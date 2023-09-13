Company has two or more Representative Directors, one of the Representative Directors, in the order predetermined by the Board of Corporate Directors, shall convene a general meeting of shareholders and act as chairperson thereof.

2 If the Representative Director is unable to act due to any accident or other unavoidable circumstances, one of the other Corporate Directors shall convene a general meeting of shareholders and act as chairperson thereof in accordance with the order predetermined by the Board of Corporate Directors.

(Measures for Provision in Electronic Format, etc.)

Article 16 At the occasion of convocation of a general meeting of shareholders, the Company shall take measures for provision in electronic format with regard to information including the content of reference documents for general shareholders meeting.

2 With regard to all or any part of matters for which measures for provision in electronic format are taken and which are stipulated by the Ordinance of the Ministry of Justice, the Company may decide not to describe such matters in documents to be issued to a shareholder who applied for the issuance of documents prior to the record date for the voting rights.

(Method of Resolutions)

Article 17 Unless otherwise provided for in laws and regulations or in these Articles of Incorporation, resolutions of a general meeting of shareholders shall be made by a majority of the votes of the shareholders present at the meeting and entitled to exercise their voting rights.

2. A resolution as provided for in Article 309 (2) of the Companies Act shall be made by two- thirds (2/3) or more of the votes of the shareholders present at a meeting where shareholders holding one-third (1/3) or more of the voting rights of the shareholders entitled to exercise their voting rights are present.

(Proxy Voting)

Article 18 A shareholder may exercise his/her voting rights by appointing as proxy one (1) of the other shareholders holding voting rights of the Company; in such case, the shareholder or his/her proxy shall submit to the Company a document evidencing the authority of proxy.

(Minutes)

Article 19 The summary and outcome of the proceedings of a general meeting of shareholders and other matters provided for in laws and regulations shall be described or recorded in the minutes, which shall be kept at the Company.