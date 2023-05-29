INES : Notice of Convocation of the 61st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

4. Methods of Exercising Voting Rights

Voting rights in a general meeting of shareholders are important rights for all shareholders. Please exercise your voting rights after reviewing the "Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Reference Documents" provided below.

There are three methods for exercising your voting rights.

Please exercise your voting rights by one of the following methods.

Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet

Deadline for Exercising Voting Rights: Entry completion by 5:20 p.m. on June 22 (Thursday), 2023

Please visit the website for exercising voting rights from your internet environment (PC or smartphone) and enter your vote according to the instructions displayed on the screen by using the "login ID" and "temporary password" entered in the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form.

Website for exercising voting rights:

https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/

Inquiries regarding the exercise of voting rights via the internet: Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Corporate Agency

Division (Help Desk)

TEL: 0120-173-027 (toll free) Hours: 9:00 a.m. ~ 9:00 p.m.

Exercising Voting Rights by Mail in Writing

Deadline for Exercising Voting Rights: Mail arriving by 5:20 p.m. on June 22 (Thursday), 2023

Please indicate your approval or disapproval of each item on the agenda in the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it by mail.

Any Voting Rights Exercise Form on which approval or disapproval of each item on the agenda has not been indicated shall be treated as an approval of the Company's proposals.

Exercising Voting Rights by Attending the Meeting in Person

Date of General Meeting of Shareholders: 10:00 a.m. on June 23 (Friday), 2023 (Start accepting: 9:30 a.m.)

Please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the meeting reception desk.

In the case of attendance by proxy, the proxy is limited to one (1) shareholder of the Company who has voting rights. In this case, the proxy must submit, in addition to the Voting Rights Exercise Form, a mandate form or other documents to prove power of attorney.