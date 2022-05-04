At the Annual General Meeting of Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) on May 4, 2022, among other things, the following was resolved:



to adopt the income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet;

that no dividend is made;

discharge from liability granted to Board members and the managing director,

that the Board shall consist of five members without deputies;

that remuneration shall be paid to the Chairman of the Board of SEK 300,000 and an unchanged additional remuneration for the work as Chairman of the Board of SEK 400,000 and to other Board members not employed by the company of SEK 150,000 each;

that remuneration shall be paid to the members of the Audit Committee of SEK 40,000 to the Chairman and SEK 20,000 to each of the other members of the Audit Committee, and that a fee of SEK 40,000 shall be paid to the Chairman and SEK 20,000 to each other member of the Audit Committee regarding the period May 4, 2021 to May 4, 2022;

that the audit fee be paid according to approved invoice;

re-election of Margareta Hagman, Eva Idén, Anthon Jahreskog, Kristina Sjöblom Nygren and Peter Rothschild as Board members;

re-election of Peter Rothschild as Chairman of the Board;

re-election of the registered accounting firm Deloitte AB;

on appointment of the Nominating Committee in accordance with the Nominating Committee’s proposal;

approval of the Board’s remuneration report;

principles for remuneration to senior executives in accordance with the Board’s proposal;

authorization for a new issuance of B shares in accordance with the Board’s proposal; and

implementation of an incentive program for the company’s employees and key persons engaged as consultants through the issuance of a maximum of 304,500 warrants in accordance with the Board’s proposal. The warrants shall entitle to subscription for a maximum of 304,500 B-shares in the company during the period June 1, 2025 up to and including September 30, 2025 at a subscription price corresponding to 200 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the company’s share according to Nasdaq Stockholm’s official price list during ten trading days before May 4, 2022.





About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (IBT) is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company’s Class B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Small Cap (IBT B).

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) (IBT) is a pharmaceutical company with a product in clinical phase III with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing the drug candidate IBP-9414. The ambition for IBP-9414 is to become the world’s first approved probiotical drug with the goal to prevent life threatening diseases in premature infants including NEC and sepsis by promoting healthy stomach-and bowel development in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active compound Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. The product portfolio also includes another project, IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a severe and rare disease affecting infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfill unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.

